North Carolina shooting leaves five dead, including a police officer

A man attacked people in the East Raleigh neighborhood using a double-barreled shotgun; he was arrested

The shooting took place in the parking lot of a candy store in North Carolina.



At least five people died, including an off-duty police officer, in a new shooting in mass occurred in United States, this time in the parking lot of a candy store in the East Raleigh neighborhood of Raleigh, the capital of the state of North Carolina, according to local authorities. Security forces said at a press conference that two other people were injured and that the main suspect, a man wearing camouflage clothing and carrying a double-barreled shotgun, had already been detained. Several police vehicles and an ambulance arrived at 17:30 (local time; 18:30 GMT) at the scene of the shooting and it took the authorities about three hours from receiving the alert to arrest the suspect. the governor of North Caroline, Democrat Roy Cooper, said on Twitter that he had spoken with Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin and ordered state officials to assist in the investigation. For her part, Baldwin declared that Thursday is a “sad and tragic” day for the city of Raleigh and called for an end to “senseless” violence in the US.

*With information from EFE