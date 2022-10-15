North Korea fires missile near border with South Koreans

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile into the sea and hundreds of artillery rounds near the South Korean border on Friday, the South Korean military said, the country’s latest military activity amid rising tensions. .

South Korea also deployed fighter jets when a group of about 10 North Korean military aircraft flew near its fortified border, and North Korea fired about 450 artillery rounds into “maritime security zones” on multiple occasions, it said. the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

South Korea’s National Security Council (NSC) condemned the North for escalating tensions, calling its measures a violation of a 2018 bilateral military pact that bans “hostile acts” in the border area.

Seoul imposed its first unilateral sanctions against Pyongyang in nearly five years, listing 15 North Korean individuals and 16 institutions involved in missile development.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol told reporters that Pyongyang was “carrying out provocations indiscriminately”, vowing to devise “firm countermeasures”.

North Korea’s military released a statement via state-run KCNA media on Friday saying “strong military countermeasures” were needed against South Korean artillery fire on Thursday.

The incidents came after KCNA said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of two strategic long-range missiles on Wednesday to confirm the reliability of nuclear-capable weapons deployed to military units.

The unprecedented frequency of North Korea’s missile launches has raised concerns that it may be preparing to resume nuclear bomb tests for the first time since 2017. Some analysts do not anticipate tests before neighboring China completes a major Communist Party congress. , which starts on October 16.