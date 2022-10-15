North Korea sends military planes to Seoul border, fires new ballistic missiles

Action increases tension on the peninsula; Pyongyang says drills were ordered in response to ‘provocative actions’ by South Korea, Japan and US

North Korea conducts new ballistic missile test



THE North Korea sent to the border with South Korea combat aircraft. The move heightens tension on the peninsula at a time when Pyongyang has been conducting ballistic missile tests and firing a large artillery charge. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has personally oversaw ballistic missile tests in recent weeks, billed as tactical nuclear exercises. A North Korean army spokesman said the military exercises were ordered in response to “provocation actions” by South Korean artillery near the common border. The Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of South Korea reported that ten North Korean planes were detected within 25 km of the border demarcation line at 10:30 pm on Thursday and 12:30 am on Friday (14) (local time). . North Korean aircraft crossed the “reconnaissance line”, which took Seoul to send several planes to the region, including F-35A fighter jets. In addition, North Korea carried out 170 artillery rounds overnight on the country’s east and west coasts, which Seoul said violated the maritime “defense zone” established in a 2018 agreement.

On Friday, South Korea’s National Security Council denounced a series of “hostile actions” overnight and said that “the provocations will have consequences”. In response, Seoul announced the first unilateral sanctions in five years against North Korean individuals and institutions. South Korea, Japan and United States have stepped up joint naval exercises in recent weeks, angering the North, which sees the exercises as an invasion rehearsal and uses them to justify its missile launches. The country revised its nuclear laws in September, contemplating a wide range of scenarios in which it could use its nuclear weapons, with Kim declaring North Korea an “irreversible” nuclear power, closing off the possibility of a dialogue on its denuclearization. According to KCNA, the increase in recent tests was a response to maneuvers by the three countries. Last week, Pyongyang fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile at Japan as officials and analysts say it has completed preparations for a new nuclear test.

*With information from AFP