Nubank launches travel raffle for customers to watch the World Cup

O Nubank is one of the largest digital banks in the country. Fintech never tires of surprising its customers and offering several advantageous services through its application. This time, the bank launched a promotion in which customers can compete for a trip directly to Qatar to watch the world Cup.

The new promotion of Nubanknamed “Acredita e Vai com o Nubank – referring friends”, allows the client who refers a friend to also be a fintech client, to participate in a raffle, in which one of the prizes will be to watch the world cup game, with all paid.

Applications opened on the 10th of this month and will close on the 31st of this month. It is worth noting that every procedure will be carried out by the bank application.

Nubank draw

According to fintech rules, to participate in the promotion, the interested party must be a bank customer, be over 18 years of age, have a balance in the account and have no debts with the institution.

Also, it is important to point out that, in order to participate in the draw, the customer of the Nubank must indicate fintech to a person and he must open an account through the link sent. Thus, the two will receive a number and will automatically be running for the trip.

To participate, just follow the steps:

Access the Nubank application; Click on add friend, on the “+” symbol; Then click on “Invite Friends”; Select your preferred channel; Finally, indicate who will be the friend to receive the invitation.

In addition to the trip to watch 4 games of the round of 16 of the world cup, customers will be able to compete for 6 prizes of R$ 6 thousand in gold certificates.

The draw will be promoted by Federal Savings Bank, on the 5th of November and, on the 7th, the winners will be notified by phone, email or app. In addition, the winners will be announced on the official blog of the Nubank.

Nubank launches new function to protect stolen cell phone account

O Nubank will launch a new protection feature for customers in its app. This is “Street Mode”, a new function that will protect the customer’s account in case of theft.

With the new tool, customers will be able to set a spending limit for when they are away from home, such as PIX transactions, transfers or payments.

How will Nubank’s street mode work?

In order to provide more security to customers, the Nubank developed “Street Mode”, which should be part of the bank’s other protection mechanisms, such as scam warning, predictive risk analysis, multifactor authentication and artificial intelligence models.

“Innovation is in Nubank’s DNA. Our challenge is to provide customers with peace of mind, avoiding and solving their pain, always staying one step ahead. In light of today’s public safety issues, prevention is more important than ever. Rua Mode is an innovative, intuitive and simple feature, and another layer of protection in the very robust system we already have,” said Nubank co-founder and CEO Cristina Junqueira.

To activate the function in the digital bank application, the customer must be connected to the internet and, before leaving home, must define the amounts that can be spent while you are away from your residence.

It is important to note that the procedure is still in the testing phase and, for this reason, has not yet been released to customers. However, as soon as it is available, fintech will communicate to users.