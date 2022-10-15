Oscar Schmidt drops out of brain cancer treatment

Oscar Schmidt, one of the greatest legends of Brazilian basketball, decided to stop treatment for brain cancer. He was diagnosed with the disease 11 years ago. In an interview with the program Sensationalgives TV networkthe former athlete said he gave up chemotherapy sessions.

“I stopped this year,” he revealed. “I decided myself. Before, he was terrified of dying. Closing my eyes and not waking up again, for me, was a terror. Thanks to the tumor, I lost that fear. I don’t want to be the best speaker or the best player. I want to be a better husband and father.”

In an interview with the podcast Denilson Show, presented by former soccer player Denílson, Oscar said that the treatment was very aggressive. “I continued until January of this year,” he said. “I decided to stop. It was a horrible business. I started in 2013, it was nine years.”

The “Mão Santa”, as it is also known, is 64 years old. He has been married to Maria Cristina Victorino since 1981, with whom he has two children: Filipe, born in 1986, and Stephanie, born in 1989.

Oscar is considered the greatest scorer in basketball history, with approximately 50,000 points. With the Brazilian national team, he was a three-time South American champion, won a gold medal at the 1987 Pan American Games and won a bronze medal at the 1978 World Cup. In 2013, the former athlete entered the Basketball Hall of Fame, which is in the United States.