Oscar Schmidt gives up cancer treatment – 10/15/2022 – Celebrities

Rio de Janeiro

Oscar Schmidt, 64, withdrew from continuing with chemotherapy sessions to treat brain cancer, diagnosed in 2011. The former athlete, one of the greatest players in the history of world basketball, told Rede TV in an interview that suspending treatment it was a personal decision.

“I stopped [com o tratamento] this year. I decided to stop myself. I was terrified of dying. Close your eyes and don’t wake up anymore. That to me was terrifying. And thanks to the tumor, I lost that fear,” he said.

Named in 2013 to the NBA Hall of Fame, the United States Basketball League, Oscar received the highest honor of his career that year. He was already undergoing treatment for the tumor and, as a result, his hair fell out – this was the reason why he wore a black beret to the ceremony that officially included him in the list of the best in the world.

In the TV interview, Oscar explained that he now intends to dedicate himself more to his family. He is married to Maria Cristina, with whom he has two children: Filipe, 36, and Stephanie, 33. The former player is the brother of “Big Brother Brasil” presenter Tadeu Schmidt and the uncle of beach volleyball player Bruno Schmidt, gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.