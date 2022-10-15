Palmeiras beats Paraguayan team in debut in women’s Libertadores

Palmeiras overcame rain, power outage and 1 hour of stoppage to beat Libertad Limpeño 3-0, today (14), for the first round of the women’s Copa Libertadores group stage, played in Quito, Ecuador.

In front of a soaked lawn at Complexo Independiente del Valle, Alviverde scored in a beautiful free kick by Duda in the 24th minute of the first half to add their first points in the competition. Byanca Brasil, head, and Bia Zaneratto, expanded in the second stage.

The victory puts Palmeiras in the lead of Group C of the continental competition, with three points added, surpassing the vice Universidad de Chile by the goal difference.

Palmeiras returns to the field next Monday (17), at 19:15 (Brasília time), to face Independiente del Valle for the second round. Libertad Limpeño faces Universidad de Chile on the same day, at 5pm.

The Libertadores group stage consists of three rounds, where the first two from each of the four groups advance to the knockout stage, in a single round. The decision is scheduled for October 28. In addition to Palmeiras, Corinthians and Ferroviária represent Brazil in the tournament.

There was rain, there was no light

Palmeiras’ debut in the women’s Libertadores was under heavy rain and some thunder. Close to 15 minutes into the first half, it was already possible to see puddles of water in the center of the pitch, making the game difficult – especially for Palmeiras, who controlled the match.

Already at 17, while Alviverde was venturing into the attacking field, a power outage culminated in the stoppage of the match. After a few minutes of waiting, the players, and their technical commissions, went to the locker rooms.

Game between Palmeiras and Libertad Limpeño for the women’s Libertadores is paralyzed because of rain Image: Playback/Sportv

The match resumed after approximately an hour of stoppage. The delay was mainly due to heavy rain, accompanied by lightning and thunder, which formed several flood points in the stadium.

When the teams returned to the lawn, the rain had stopped and most of the puddles had dried up. Even so, the field was quite wet, raising water as the athletes ran.

Painting

Palmeiras dominated the match even before the stoppage, occupying the opposing field and exchanging passes freely. But the goal only came in the 24th minute of the first half, in a free kick by Duda, from the middle of the street, through the center. Goalkeeper Arianne González even went for the ball, but arrived late.

Not like this!

And Palestrinas had two clear chances to extend the mark, both with Ary Borges. In the 34th minute of the first half, shirt number 8 wasted, with an open goal, after Katrine’s release.

In the last minute of the final stage, Ary made a good move, cleared the shot near the small area and finished for a great save by goalkeeper Arianne.

it’s on the net

Palmeiras returned for the second half willing to extend their lead in their debut in the continental competition. Taking charge of the opposing field, the São Paulo club found space on the sides of the field and did not have their exchange of passes threatened by the Paraguayan marking.

At six minutes, Bia Zaneratto made a good move on the right and crossed to Byanca Brasil, close to the small area, headed and scored Palmeiras’ second in the match.

Call to 10!

After assisting Byanca, Bia Zaneratto showed all her skill by scoring the third for the São Paulo team. In the 13th minute of the final stage, shirt 10 got rid of two markers and finished without a chance for goalkeeper Arianne.

More rain!

After a brief truce, the rain returned, heavy, during the second half, punishing the teams and also the lawn. In a short time, puddles appeared again, especially in the center of the field, holding the ball and blocking plays.

Puddles of water in game between Palmeiras and Libertad Limpeño for the women’s Libertadores Image: Playback/Sportv

The state of the pitch affected the quality of the game a lot. Palmeiras had more and more difficulties to exchange passes and reach the attack with quality, thus forced to explore long balls and played over the top. Libertad pressed the mark, aiming to steal the ball as close as possible to the opponent’s goal.

DATASHEET

Palmeiras 3 x 0 Libertad Limpeño (PAR)

Competition: Women’s Copa Libertadores – group stage

Place: Independiente del Valle Complex in Quito, Ecuador

Day and hour: October 14, at 7:15 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Maria Laura Fortunato (ARG)

Assistants: Mariana de Almeida (ARG) and Daiana Milone (ARG)

goals: Duda (Palmeiras), in the 24th minute of the first half; Byanca Brasil (Palmeiras), 6 minutes into the second half; Bia Zaneratto, 13 minutes into the second half

Yellow Cards: Lourdes Gonzalez (Libertad); Andresinha (Palm trees); Carol Baiana (Palmeiras)

PALM TREES: Amanda; Bruna Calderan (Juliana), Poliana, Júlia Bianchi, Katrine; Ary Borges (Sâmia), Andresinha (Day Silva), Duda Santos, Camilinha; Bia Zaneratto, Byanca Brasil (Carol Baiana). Technician: Ricardo Belli

Libertad Limpeño: Arianne Gonzalez; Limpia Carregando, Tania Carregando, Tania Riso (Marta Aguero), Damia Cortaza, Laurie Cristalfo; Marialba Zambrano, Liz Peña (Ana Martínez), Ramona Martínez, Lourdes González (Soledad Garay), Natália Barros (Fatima Acosta); Liza Larrea (Tania Espinola). Technician: Ruben Subeldia.