Palmeiras can equal 84-year-old mark in classic against São Paulo | palm trees

This Sunday’s classic against São Paulo, at 4 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, may have a special flavor for Palmeiras that goes beyond the approach of the Brazilian Championship title. If they win, Verdão will equal a mark of 84 years ago and will have their best performance in the history of Choque-Rei.
São Paulo is the rival that Verdão faced more times in 2022. The duel valid for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão will be the seventh between the teams in the season. So far, the record is favorable to the Palmeiras, with four victories and two defeats.
The current performance has already made Abel Ferreira’s team equal the 1965 campaign, when they also beat the rival four times. It was only in 1938 that the Palmeiras won five victories in the same year against the São Paulo team.
In Paulistão, Verdão won at Morumbi in the first phase. In the decision, a defeat at São Paulo and a rout at Allianz Parque that guaranteed the club the state title.
In the Copa do Brasil, once again a defeat at Morumbi and a victory at the Palmeirenses stadium, but with São Paulo classification in penalty kicks. For the Brasileirão, away from home, Verdão won 2-1 in the first round.
In general, Palmeiras is three wins away from drawing with the tricolor team. There are 111 Palmeiras victories, 114 São Paulo victories and 114 draws in 332 games. The club considers all clashes, regardless of duration, from 1935 onwards.
Palmeiras leads the Brazilian Championship with 67 points and ten ahead of Internacional. In addition to São Paulo, Verdão will also face Avaí (home), Athletico-PR (away), Fortaleza (home), Cuiabá (away), América-MG (home) and Internacional (away).
