Paulistas unite against Athletico and threaten to boycott Copa São Paulo

Palmeiras, Corinthians, São Paulo, Santos and some other clubs in the interior of São Paulo will meet next week to define a joint action against Athletico-PR, whom they accuse of enticing players from the basic categories.

A letter was delivered to the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) requesting that the Paraná club not be invited to compete in the next edition of the Copa São Paulo, the popular Copinha, the main tournament for the youth categories in Brazil.

If the requirements are not met, the São Paulo clubs threaten not to compete in the next edition of the tournament. The information was initially published by Globoesporte and confirmed by UOL Esporte.

A source from Athletico-PR heard by the report says that Hurricane is already aware of the movement, but that he is not worried. The Federation, in turn, wants evidence that confirms the clubs’ claim.

According to sources also heard by UOL Esporte, the issue involving Athletico-PR is not recent, and the movement of São Paulo is the result of a problem for many years.

Leaders of youth categories understand that Athletico disrespects the code of ethics of the Movement of Training Clubs of Brazilian Football, of 2012, when it negotiates with family members of athletes under 14 years old who are already linked to a club.

Hurricane is also accused of looking for young people under the age of 14, who do not live in Curitiba and offering them accommodation in houses and inns close to the club to convince them to play for the club. The practice contradicts the legislation that governs the relationship between players in the basic categories and clubs.