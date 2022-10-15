Petrobras uses ‘new pre-salt’ to boost investment plan until 2027

THE Petrobras announced a more robust strategic plan for the coming years, boosted by investments aimed at exploring the Equatorial Margin, known as possible “new pre-salt”. The state-owned company plans to increase its oil reserves along the border.

The Strategic Plan 2023-2027 should include the modernization of refineries and more attention to clean energy. The company’s plan is to adapt its refineries for the production of aviation biokeresene and other biofuels with high added value, in addition to expanding investments in the decarbonization of production and in research on green hydrogen.

“From the point of view of energy transition, we intend to continue consistent with what we have already done: look at decarbonization projects with the objective of developing renewable products and obviously seeking the transition through profitable diversification, that is, which new businesses or activities Petrobras intends to prioritize with a view to a long-term universe”, said the director of Governance and Compliance at Petrobras, Salvador Dahan.

Renewable sources

The focus on renewable sources is positive, especially when directed to offshore wind production, said the former president of Empresa de Pesquisa Energética (EPE) and professor at UFRRJ, Maurício Tolmasquim. The state-owned company already has a good part of the logistics infrastructure to operate on the high seas.

“But it’s no use being a symbolic forecast, it has to be an amount that allows Petrobras to make up for lost time. It is already behind in the race for renewable energy in Brazil, being the great absence in the notification of interest for areas (at sea) for offshore wind to Ibama”, he pondered.

Other major oil companies, such as Shell, Total and Equinor, have been working to become clean energy companies in the long term.

Equatorial Margin

Sources close to the company say that exploration of the Equatorial Margin should begin in November and receive special attention. The investment destined for the new frontier is US$ 2 billion until 2026, but it should increase in the next plan. In the previous document, the investment forecast was 38% of an amount of US$ 5.5 billion.

The state-owned company will use technologies with state-of-the-art algorithms, data intelligence and high-performance computers (HPC) to explore and produce in the new frontier. The expansion of the remote operation is also expected, which should reduce environmental risks and increase investments in the coming years.

decarbonization

No major changes to the company’s order of priority are anticipated, although decarbonization efforts are expected to grow. The plan released in 2021 foresees an investment of US$ 2.8 billion over five years for the “low carbon front”, with R$ 2 billion just for the decarbonization of current operations.

The remainder, around R$ 730 million, will be invested in the development of biofuels and studies and development in renewable energies for the “profitable diversification” of the company’s business.