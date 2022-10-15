President of Argentina says he believes the country will have 3 consecutive years of growth

Alberto Fernández cited the cooling of inflation in September, falling for two months

Reproduction/Twitter @CasaRosada

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez



the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, assured this Friday, 14th, that the country will reach “three consecutive years of growth”. “Exports reached almost US$ 60 billion in the middle of the year and we are going to end the year exporting around US$ 90 billion”, he bet during his closing speech of the traditional business colloquium of the Instituto de Desenvolvimento Empresarial de Argentina (IDEA), at the city ​​of Mar del Plata, in the province of Buenos Aires. The event brought together businesspeople from different sectors who ratified their commitment to investing in Argentina despite recurring crises, serious macroeconomic difficulties and monthly inflationary increases. In this sense, Fernández assured that “Argentina will achieve three consecutive years of growth in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP)” and projects an increase of 4% and more than 2% by 2023.

Currently, one of the biggest problems in the country is the inflation. Coincidentally, this Friday also announced a slight deceleration of the rate in the country, which stood at 6.2% in September compared to August, when it hit 7%. In July, the index was 7.4%. “We have to fight inflation. It’s a problem that didn’t start with us and has been going on for many years. Today, we learned that inflation is gradually decreasing”, commented Fernández. Although the number of consumer price increases remains discouraging, the head of state prefers to see the “glass half full” and invited the business community present at the event to do the same and put aside political intolerance. “We are a country that could be a model of resilience, because time and time again it has managed to recover and recover from bad times. Unfortunately, we are almost experts in this matter,” he considered. During the event, Fernández also cited examples of Argentina’s energy resources that “the world is going to seek”, such as gas reserves in the Vaca Muerta oil field, green hydrogen in Patagonia, lithium in the north of the country and copper reserves. in the Andes. “Argentina has all the forms of energy that the world is going to create,” he pointed out.

*With information from EFE