Program ‘creates’ line to apologize to Luís Castro, from Botafogo, who says: ‘I also have to apologize for my mistakes’

The program “Seleção SporTV” played with the Luís Castropreviously contested and today exalted by the recent results of the Botafogo. The edition used an image of the Nilton Santos Stadium box office with fans and placed it as a “queue to apologize” to the coach.

-Without evading the question and going to the beginning of the conversation, the human condition is one of error and fragility. We coaches are not above, we are human beings. Many times we make mistakes, for my mistakes I also have to apologize to twisted. But I will continue with them – joked Luís Castro.

The Portuguese coach, however, was impressed with the charge over the technicians in Brazil.

– It is a great pleasure to be at Globo, talking about Glorioso is an even greater pleasure, the club I represent and welcome me in a positive way. The scenario that crushes coaches is surprising, the figure of the coach is associated with a strong word, leadership, the exchange takes away that power. If something fails, there will only be one person responsible. There’s going to be a set of unaccountability around me that hurts any club. If the player fails, the health department if it fails, knows the coach is gone. Even the simplest task person. The coach leaves many times leaving the culprits for the situation in a club of not winning. This withdrawal of leadership is fatal for any coach, whether in Brazil or in the world. In moments of greater tension, they are the ones who will solve the problem. Not here, go away who could solve the problem. He hires someone else to solve it, when he discovers the problem, he also leaves. Let’s walk on it. It was the big difference I understood. Coaches leave everywhere in the world, but as often as there is here, there is no equal,” he added.