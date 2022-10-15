PSG promised to release Neymar and Messi; Mbappe says he’s betrayed

News about Kylian Mbappé’s dissatisfaction at Paris Saint-Germain is the most circulating in the world of international football. According to information from the Spanish newspaper Marca, the Frenchman feels cheated by the club.

Also according to the vehicle, the striker’s renewal – in addition to making him the highest paid player in the world – was due to some promises made by the Parisian team, which were not fulfilled.

The first promise was that he would become the undisputed sporting leader of the project, which would directly imply Neymar’s departure from the team. For this reason, Mbappé wanted to leave the club in July, just two months after having renewed, since on the 1st of that month the Brazilian activated a clause in his contract that extended him until 2027.

PSG assured the Frenchman that the club had 500 million euros (R$ 2.5 billion, at today’s price) just to finalize the contracts of Neymar and Lionel Messi if Mbappé insisted they should leave. However, Kylian did not point out the Argentine as expendable, but the Brazilian did, as he considers his lack of professionalism harmful to the team.

The Parisian club could not let go of Neymar despite having offered him the big teams in Europe during the transfer window, mainly in the Premier League, but his performance and his salary (30 million euros clean – R$ 155.5 million) were hindrance.

In this way, PSG could not fulfill its promise, which triggered a situation that today, with Mbappé and Neymar in the same dressing room, seems irreconcilable. That’s why the French star has decided to leave the club to switch to a team where he will be the undisputed protagonist, rather than just a part of a trio.