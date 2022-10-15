Public Ministry asks for suspension of shows and events at Mineirão – Rádio Itatiaia

The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais requested in court that all shows and events held at Mineirão, which are not sporting, be suspended until an environmental license and permit is obtained. The MP also asks that Minas Arena and the Municipality of Belo Horizonte be sentenced to a fine of R$50 million for collective environmental moral damage already caused by the events.

The action was initiated at the request of the Viver Bandeirantes Community Association, which represents residents who live in the stadium’s region. The Public Ministry argued that the simplified licensing adopted by PBH and Minas Arena is not efficient to control noise pollution caused by events in Mineirão.

If PBH does not comply with a possible court order, the MP requests that a fine of R$500 thousand be set for each event carried out. “The measure considers the illicit economic benefit resulting from the degrading activity, the number of events held in the last five years – about 220, excessive deceit and disregard for the health of the population”, argues the body in the decision.

In a note sent to the press, Minas Arena argued that Mineirão has consolidated itself as the largest entertainment platform in Minas Gerais, which contributes to the state’s economy. In addition, the company explained that due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was a backlog of events in 2022.

“Aware of the impact of economic activity in the neighborhood, Mineirão set up a working group to foster dialogue with neighborhood associations in order to mitigate impacts by holding events”

Minas Arena also reinforced that the operation in Mineirão is authorized by the City of Belo Horizonte and that all events have legal authorizations.

“In contact with the surrounding residents’ associations, Gigante identified that less than 5% of the total events impact residents. In addition, it contracted technical studies, together with specialized professionals, to evaluate and propose new control measures and mitigation of possible impacts arising from the performance of shows in different spaces”

The City of Belo Horizonte, in turn, stated that it was not notified of the action but must present its allegations regarding the licensing of events in the capital “at the proper time”.

“Mineirão has established itself as the largest entertainment platform in Minas Gerais, having received, since the renovation in 2013, more than 5 million people at events, not counting the football audience. the capital of the country’s music festivals, contributing directly to the state’s economy.

According to a 2019 study by Ipead, from UFMG, the events promoted by Mineirão generated, in just one year, BRL 948 million in the Minas Gerais economy, of which BRL 862 million in Belo Horizonte, in addition to the creation of almost 6 thousand jobs. . In other words, the stadium annually returns to the economy an amount higher than the cost of its renovation for the World Cup. Due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, there was an accumulation of events for 2022. Aware of the impact of economic activity in the neighborhood, Mineirão set up a working group to encourage dialogue with residents’ associations in order to mitigate the impacts caused by events.

The operation of Mineirão is duly authorized by the Municipality of Belo Horizonte. Authorization to hold non-sporting events is granted by the city government directly to producers. No event takes place in the stadium without having all legal authorizations respected.

Mineirão, even though it is not directly responsible for carrying out the events, works preventively with the promoters to guide and demand compliance with the legal limits of sound emission. In contact with the surrounding residents’ associations, Gigante identified that less than 5% of the total number of events impact residents. In addition, it contracted technical studies, together with specialized professionals, to evaluate and propose new measures to control and mitigate possible impacts arising from the performance of concerts in different spaces, among them:

1) Limitation of the end time of shows and uses of spaces;

2) The imposition of more restrictive rules for the use of fireworks even before the recently passed municipal legislation;

3) The monitoring of the surroundings and the active control of the noise sources of the shows;

4) The strengthening and extensive dissemination of the Call Center and communication channels with the surrounding communities;

5) The assisted operation, including the invitation to residents’ associations to follow up on how the monitoring and control measures are carried out, in order to inform and publicize the measures adopted to mitigate impacts.

In addition, different sound limits of the emitting sources have been tested in concerts held in the complex. Based on this information, Mineirão has been evaluating, together with event promoters, the effectiveness of adopting different levels of emission, depending on the technical characteristics, time and space in which the events are held, so that there is no inconvenience sound with the surrounding residents.

Such measures have proved to be positive, since Mineirão has received positive feedback from residents’ associations in the surrounding neighborhoods, in the sense of notable improvement in sound control. Regarding the action mentioned by the report, Mineirão cannot comment because it was not notified.”

