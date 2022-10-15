Public Ministry asks for suspension of shows in Mineirão after complaints from neighbors of the stadium | football

The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) has filed a public civil action for Minas Arena, the company that manages Mineirão, to suspend concerts in the space. The reason is the noise pollution caused by the events.

Mineirão said that it contracted technical studies to propose new control measures and mitigation of possible impacts resulting from events (see the full answer below).

1 of 2 Area around the stadium is often used for concerts — Photo: Guilherme Macedo Area around the stadium is often used for concerts — Photo: Guilherme Macedo

The MPMG action was initiated after a request from the Viver Bandeirantes Community Association, which represents residents who live in the vicinity of the stadium.

– Spaces such as parking lots, tribune and esplanade became the stage for events and shows, many with an audience of over 60,000 people, without any concern on the part of the defendant with the implementation of measures to mitigate the impacts, in particular, acoustic treatment, since, among the various problems reported by surrounding residents, noise pollution is without a doubt what most affects environmental quality and people’s lives – says an excerpt from the action, signed by prosecutor Marta Alves Larcher.

The MPMG also asks that the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) stop granting licenses for events. According to the agency, these permissions are not sufficient “to control noise pollution resulting from events held there permanently.”

– Although complaints from surrounding residents have been frequent, at least since 2017, regarding traffic problems, disturbance to peace and noise pollution, the Municipality has not taken effective measures to ban activities permanently – says an excerpt from the action.

The Public Ministry asks the Justice that Minas Arena suspend the holding of non-sporting events until it obtains the environmental license and the location and operating permit for the activity.

2 of 2 Mineirão also hosts events inside the stadium — Photo: Disclosure / Mineirão Mineirão also hosts events inside the stadium — Photo: Disclosure / Mineirão

It also requests that a daily fine of BRL 500,000 be fixed for each event or show held “in disagreement with the court decision, without prejudice to criminal liability for the crime of disobedience, in case of non-compliance”.

According to the Minas Gerais Court of Justice (TJMG), the public civil action is being processed in the 2nd Court of Deeds of the Municipal Public Treasury of the District of Belo Horizonte, and there should be a decision in the next few days.

What does the City of Belo Horizonte say?

“The City of Belo Horizonte informs that the Mineirão stadium has a permit, however, regarding the environmental licensing law, it was decided that non-sporting events must request a specific license. Noise pollution control is carried out by the event producer. complaints occur and/or noise pollution is verified by the inspection of PBH, the event is fined.”

“Mineirão has established itself as the largest entertainment platform in Minas Gerais, having received, since the renovation in 2013, more than 5 million people at events, not counting the football audience. the capital of the country’s music festivals, contributing directly to the state’s economy.

According to a 2019 study by Ipead, from UFMG, the events promoted by Mineirão promoted, in just one year, the movement of BRL 948 million in the Minas Gerais economy, of which BRL 862 million in Belo Horizonte, in addition to the creation of almost 6 thousand jobs. of work. In other words, the stadium annually returns an amount higher than the cost of its renovation for the World Cup. Due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, there was an accumulation of events for 2022. Aware of the impact of economic activity in the neighborhood, Mineirão set up a working group to encourage dialogue with neighborhood associations in order to mitigate the impacts for holding events.

The Mineirão operation is duly authorized by the Belo Horizonte City Hall. Authorization to hold non-sporting events is granted by the city hall directly to event producers. No event takes place in the stadium without having all legal authorizations respected.

Mineirão, even though it is not directly responsible for carrying out the events, works preventively with the promoters to guide and demand compliance with the legal limits of sound emission. In contact with the surrounding residents’ associations, it was identified that less than 5% of the total events held in the area impact residents. In addition, it contracted technical studies, together with specialized professionals, to evaluate and propose new measures to control and mitigate possible impacts arising from the performance of shows in different spaces, among them:

1) Limitation of show end time and space uses

2) The imposition of more restrictive rules for the use of fireworks even before the recently passed municipal legislation;

3) The monitoring of the surroundings and the active control of the noise sources of the shows;

4) The strengthening and extensive dissemination of the Call Center and communication channels with the surrounding communities;

5) The assisted operation, including inviting residents’ associations to monitor how monitoring and control measures are carried out, in order to inform and publicize the measures adopted to mitigate impacts

In addition, different sound limits of the emitting sources have been tested in concerts held in the complex. Based on this information, Mineirão has been evaluating, together with event promoters, the effectiveness of adopting different levels of emission, depending on the technical characteristics, time and space in which the events are held, so that there is no inconvenience sound with the surrounding residents.