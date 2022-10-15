Public Ministry asks for suspension of shows in Mineirão after complaints from neighbors of the stadium | Minas Gerais

The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) filed a public civil action for Minas Arena, the company that manages Mineirão, to suspend the performance of concerts in space. The reason is the noise pollution caused by the events.

Mineirão said that it had contracted technical studies to propose new measures to control and mitigate possible impacts resulting from events (see full answer below).

The MPMG action was initiated after a request from the Viver Bandeirantes Community Association, which represents residents who live in the vicinity of the stadium.

“Spaces such as parking lots, tribune and esplanade became the stage for events and shows, many with an audience of over 60,000 people, without any concern on the part of the defendant with the implementation of measures to mitigate the impacts, in particular, acoustic treatment, since, among the various problems reported by the surrounding residents, noise pollution is without a doubt what most affects environmental quality and people’s lives”, says an excerpt from the action, signed by prosecutor Marta Alves Larcher.

The MPMG also asks that the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) stop granting licenses for events. According to the agency, these permissions are not enough “to control noise pollution resulting from events held there permanently”.

“Although complaints from surrounding residents have been frequent since at least 2017, regarding traffic problems, disturbance to peace and noise pollution, the Municipality has not taken effective measures to permanently interdict activities”, says an excerpt from the action.

The Public Ministry asks the Justice that Minas Arena suspend the holding of non-sporting events until obtaining the environmental license and the location and operating permit for the activity.

It also requests that a daily fine of BRL 500 thousand for each event or show held “in disagreement with the court decision, without prejudice to criminal liability for the offense of disobedience, in the event of non-compliance”.

According to the Minas Gerais Court of Justice (TJMG), the public civil action is being processed in the 2nd Court of Deeds of the Municipal Public Treasury of the District of Belo Horizonte, and there should be a decision in the next few days.

Residents complain about lack of peace

Press officer Fernanda Marques, who lives 1.5 km away from Mineirão, can listen to all the shows that take place at the stadium from inside her house. At an event held on September 24th, the noise inside the residence exceeded 60 decibels at 11pm. In Belo Horizonte, this volume is only allowed until 10 pm.

“We get a feeling of indignation, of impotence (…) You want to rest, do any other activity, do an event, in short, live your life and you are prevented because this noise is disturbing you”, said Fernanda.

Residents of several neighborhoods, such as Ouro Preto, Bandeirantes, São Luiz and São José, all in the Pampulha Region, created a movement called “Less Decibels” to act against noise pollution.

“We have concerts, festivals lasting 12 hours, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, practically every weekend. It’s very disturbing, we feel very injured, our dignity is injured, because there is no response from the government to support our right to live in peace and quiet”, said lawyer Kelyane Paganini.

What does the City of Belo Horizonte say?

“The City of Belo Horizonte informs that the Mineirão stadium has a permit, however as for the environmental licensing law, it was decided that non-sporting events must request a specific license.

Noise pollution control is done by the event producer. When complaints occur and/or noise pollution is verified by the inspection of PBH, the event is fined.”

“Mineirão has established itself as the largest entertainment platform in Minas Gerais, having received, since the renovation in 2013, more than 5 million people at events, not counting the football audience. the capital of the country’s music festivals, contributing directly to the state’s economy.

According to a 2019 study by Ipead, from UFMG, the events promoted by Mineirão promoted, in just one year, the movement of BRL 948 million in the Minas Gerais economy, of which BRL 862 million in Belo Horizonte, in addition to the creation of almost 6 thousand jobs. of work. In other words, the stadium annually returns an amount higher than the cost of its renovation for the World Cup. Due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, there was an accumulation of events for 2022. Aware of the impact of economic activity in the neighborhood, Mineirão set up a working group to encourage dialogue with neighborhood associations in order to mitigate the impacts for holding events.

The Mineirão operation is duly authorized by the Belo Horizonte City Hall. Authorization to hold non-sporting events is granted by the city hall directly to event producers. No event takes place in the stadium without having all legal authorizations respected.

Mineirão, even though it is not directly responsible for carrying out the events, works preventively with the promoters to guide and demand compliance with the legal limits of sound emission. In contact with the surrounding residents’ associations, it was identified that less than 5% of the total events held in the area impact residents. In addition, it contracted technical studies, together with specialized professionals, to evaluate and propose new measures to control and mitigate possible impacts arising from the performance of shows in different spaces, among them:

1) Limitation of the end time of shows and uses of spaces;

2) The imposition of more restrictive rules for the use of fireworks even before the recently passed municipal legislation;

3) The monitoring of the surroundings and the active control of the noise sources of the shows;

4) The strengthening and extensive dissemination of the Call Center and communication channels with the surrounding communities;

5) The assisted operation, including the invitation to residents’ associations to follow up on how the monitoring and control measures are carried out, in order to inform and publicize the measures adopted to mitigate impacts.

In addition, different sound limits of the emitting sources have been tested in concerts held in the complex. Based on this information, Mineirão has been evaluating, together with event promoters, the effectiveness of adopting different levels of emission, depending on the technical characteristics, time and space in which the events are held, so that there is no inconvenience sound with the surrounding residents.

Such measures have proved to be positive, since Mineirão has received positive feedback from residents’ associations in the surrounding neighborhoods, in the sense of notable improvement in sound control. Regarding the action mentioned by the report, Mineirão cannot comment because it was not notified.”