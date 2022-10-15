‘Putin is afraid of the idea of ​​freedom’, says Nobel laureate NGO leader

posted on 10/15/2022 06:00



(credit: Personal archive)

The poster in the hand of Ukrainian human rights activist Oleksandra Vyacheslavna Matviichuk, 39, bears an old slogan used by Soviet dissidents that she turned into a struggle: “For ours and yours.” A leader of the Kiev-based non-governmental organization Center for Civil Liberties of Ukraine, she interviewed hundreds of survivors of the Russian invasion and former prisoners of Moscow troops. Her team, made up of 20 people, documented more than 21,000 war crimes committed by the invading forces. The work won the Center for Civil Liberties this year’s Nobel Peace Prize — shared with Russian NGO Memorial and Belarusian Ales Bialiatski, in prison for opposing Alexander Lukashenko’s regime. In an exclusive interview with Mail, by telephone, Oleksandra admitted that she was taken by surprise by the choice of the Norwegian Nobel Committee and said that the honor imposes an “immense responsibility”. “The Nobel Peace Prize will make our voice tangible.” She said that Vladimir Putin fears the idea of ​​freedom and advocated the creation of an international tribunal to try the Russian president.





What symbolism does the Nobel Peace Prize have? Did you expect the prize?

We did not expect the Center for Civil Liberties to receive this year’s Nobel Peace Prize. My first emotion was one of surprise. Now I feel an immense responsibility. The Nobel Peace Prize will make our voice tangible. This war is far from our dimension as Ukrainians.

How can this honor put pressure on Putin?

Putin is not afraid of NATO. Putin is afraid of the idea of ​​freedom. If we don’t stop Putin in Ukraine, he will go further. This is not a war between two states. This is a war between two systems: authoritarianism and democracy. Putin tries to convince the world that freedom and democracy are false values.

What message did the Norwegian Nobel Committee send to the world?

The military is speaking out now because the cries of civil society had not been heard before. Perhaps we were heard by the United Nations Human Rights Committee. But not in cabinets, where decisions are made by people in positions of power. If the world does not want power to only strengthen the military, the voices of civil societies will need much more support. The Nobel Peace Prize is about the slogan “For ours and yours”. I heard this slogan from my teacher, Ukrainian dissident and philosopher Yevhen Sverstyuk. This is the story about resistance against the common evil. This is the story about the fact that freedom has no limits within the borders of states. Human rights values ​​are universal. This is the story about the fact that human rights defenders build horizontal bonds between them, which are invisible even to society, in order to establish freedom and protect people in a world where evil tries to dominate. This story is about the fact that Putin will lose, Ukraine will win, and then we will have peace.

According to the Committee, his NGO has made “remarkable efforts to document war crimes”. How do you assess the work of the Center for Civil Liberties?

Russia uses war crimes as one of the methods of combat. She tries to break people’s resistance and occupy the country by inflicting immense pain on civilians. The Center for Civil Liberties has been documenting this pain for eight years. In recent months, during the full-scale Russian invasion, our joint efforts documented 21,000 war crimes. I interviewed hundreds of people, including survivors and prisoners of war. They told me how they were beaten and raped, how their fingers were ripped off, how their nails were torn. All of this we face in Ukraine has resulted in absolute impunity, which Russia has taken advantage of for decades. Russian troops committed crimes in Chechnya, Moldova, Georgia, Mali, Libya. They even found a way to use chemical weapons to attack civilians in Syria. They believed they could have whatever they wanted. We must break this circle of impunity. We must create an international tribunal and hold Putin, Lukashenko and other war criminals accountable.

But do you really believe that Putin can be punished?

History teaches us that authoritarian regimes collapse and their leaders, who think they are untouchable, are brought before the courts. I would like to point out something important: in the 20th century, the civilized world made significant strides in establishing law and justice. I cite the Nuremberg trials, when war criminals were tried after the collapse of the Nazi regime. In the 21st century, we need to move forward. Justice needs to be independent of the magnitude of the Putin regime’s power. We cannot wait. We need to establish an international court now.

How do you view Russia’s threats to launch a tactical nuclear strike?

This war has a genocidal component. We fight for the freedom to be an independent state, to be Ukrainians, to develop our language and culture. For the freedom to have our democratic choice, to build a country where the government is accountable, with an independent judiciary, and where the rights of all are respected. It is important that a state that is a nuclear power does not have the right to dictate orders. We in the civilized world will not allow nuclear power to replace the rule of law.

As a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, what message would you send to the West?

I will share my experience. The war started not in February 2022, but in February 2014, after the collapse of the authoritarian regime. Putin started the war eight years ago when Ukraine had the chance to build its own democracy. We pay a high price. I coordinated the Euromaidan SOS civil initiative during the Dignity Revolution (18-23 February 2014). It was in response to the brutal crackdown on peaceful student protests in November 2013. We rallied thousands of people to provide legal assistance and other aid to imprisoned students. Every day, hundreds of civilians were beaten, arrested and accused of fabricated crimes. We fought against the authoritarian machine — the Titushky paramilitary group cooperated with prosecutors, who in turn collaborated with the courts. The government and parliament opposed the peaceful protests and tried to liquidate the protesters. It was very easy to say that we couldn’t do anything. Because of our volunteers and our lawyers, who fought very honestly, we started to work not only in the legal field, but also on a symbolic level. Everyone at Maidan knew there were no guarantees. You could be arrested or killed, but you knew a group would fight for you. This understanding provided courage to overcome the fear. The lessons learned are about something simple: in many countries, human rights defenders fight for freedom and human dignity. Often, the struggle seems pointless. But we have to continue it. The results will come. Sooner or later.