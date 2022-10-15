Putin responds to Europeans, warns of global catastrophe if NATO gets involved in Ukraine

ASTANA – The president of the Russia, Vladimir Putinwarned this Friday of a global catastrophe in the event of a direct confrontation between your troops and the nato on Ukrainian territory. The comment takes place one day after the EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell warned that Russian troops would be “annihilated” for the western response if Putin uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

“The involvement of any military force in direct confrontation with the Russian army is a very dangerous step that could lead to a global catastrophe,” Putin told a news conference on the Kazakhstan after two days of regional summits in the capital astana. At the same time, the Russian has ruled out further intense bombings in Ukraine for the time beinglike the one he held in Kiev last Monday, and said that his aim is not to destroy Ukraine.

“Right now, no new mass attacks are needed. There are currently other goals. For a while. We’ll see later,” she declared. “It’s not cool what’s happening now, but [se a Rússia não tivesse iniciado sua ofensiva na Ucrânia], we would have been in the same situation a little later, only conditions would have been worse for us. So we are doing everything right,” he said, defending his decision to enter the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference in Kazakhstan Photograph: Valery Sharifulin/Sputnik via Reuters

Russia launched large-scale bombings in several Ukrainian citiesdamaging electrical infrastructure and residential areas, in retaliation for the explosion two days before that damaged the Crimean bridgean attack for which Moscow blames the Ukrainian secret services.

Last Thursday, the 13th, Borell decided to respond to Putin’s constant threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine after “annexation” of four regions of the country to Russian territory. “Any nuclear attack against Ukraine will generate a response; it will not be a nuclear response, but it will be so strong from a military point of view that the Russian army will be annihilated.”

According to him, President Putin “guarantees that he is not lying. And you can’t afford to bluff right now.” It must be made clear, he added, that “those who support Ukraine – the HUH and its member states, the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) – are not bluffing either.”

Putin made this statement to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, which brought the Soviet Union and the United States to the brink of World War 3.

Russia’s Security Council, led by Putin himself, warned this week that if Ukraine joins NATO, “such a step will mean a guaranteed escalation into World War 3.”

Convocation of reservists

Furthermore, Putin said he hoped that the mobilization of Army reservists he ordered to reinforce its troops in Ukraine reach target number of recruits in two weeksa milestone that would allow him to end the hugely unpopular call-up among the Russians.

Putin told reporters that 222,000 of the 300,000 reservists that the Russian Defense Ministry has set as a target have been mobilized. A total of 33,000 of them are already in military units and 16,000 are involved in combat, he said.

The call-up, announced by Putin in September as his forces lost occupied ground to a Ukrainian counteroffensive, aroused public discontent in Russia, where almost all men under the age of 65 are registered as reservists. At the same time, Russian nationalists have criticized the Kremlin’s handling of the war, increasing pressure on Putin to do more to turn the tide in his country’s favour.

Although Putin and other senior officials said the mobilization would affect around 300,000 people, the presidential decree did not mention a specific number. Russian media reports suggested the real number could be as high as 1.2 million reservists.

Putin initially described the mobilization as “partial” and said that only those with combat or service experience would be called up. Nonetheless, Russian media reports described attempts to summon men with no experience relevant or who were ineligible for the service for medical reasons.

In the wake of Putin’s order, tens of thousands of men left Russia. Since then, reports have emerged of recruits being sent to the front lines in Ukraine with little training and inadequate equipment. Several mobilized reservists died in combat in Ukraine this week, several days after being called up.

Putin said that all active recruits must receive proper training and that he would designate Russia’s Security Council “to carry out an inspection of how the mobilized citizens are being trained”./AP, AFP and EFE