Quest Pro: Meta Announces Powerful Virtual Reality Headset | wearables

Meta revealed, this Tuesday (11), a new VR headset: the Quest Pro. The device arrives to complement the company’s portfolio of products designed for the metaverse. The new virtual reality (VR) glasses have advanced features and high performance. With it, the company hopes to attract content creators and working professionals into the interactive and immersive virtual environment. The device is a sequel to the Oculos Quest 2 (released in 2020).

The Quest Pro arrives abroad for US$1,499 – the equivalent of R$7,930 in direct conversion. For comparison, Quest 2 is sold on Meta’s official store with prices starting at US$ 400 (or R$ 2,150 in direct conversion) in the 128 GB version. Unlike Meta’s existing augmented reality glasses, the aim of the new generation is to have mixed reality capabilities.

Meta Quest Pro face and eye tracking, can be used to humanize avatars. That’s because the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, wants the user to have the impression of being in the presence of other people with the headset. For him, virtual reality “unlocks” that feeling because it “really convinces your brain that you are there” in person. Also, unlike Meta’s existing augmented reality glasses, the aim of the new generation is to have mixed reality capabilities.

The new VR headset came with sophisticated features and new implementations. Some of the novelties were developed for the use of the equipment as a productivity tool, especially in meetings with virtual reality during remote work. In addition, the gadget comes with a technology that Meta has dubbed a “full-color mixed reality experience”. The new feature allows people to see the world around them with overlay graphics while using the device.

The model can work independently, that is, it does not need to be connected to a PC to work, for example. For this, it uses the Wi-Fi connection. Other Quest Pro applications include studying, tracking events (recorded or live within the metaverse), accessing social networks, consuming movies as if you were at the cinema and even accessing the metaverse.

VR headset has advanced hardware

The Quest Pro is designed to be a high-performance device. Inside, the model has a Snapdragon XR2-Plus processor, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. When placed on the face, the user will be facing two screens of 1800 x 1920 resolution pixels per eye. As with Quest 2, the maximum refresh rate here is 90Hz. The main difference is the new display technology that Meta says offers 75% more contrast than its predecessor.

Meta also updated the old touch controllers with a new design. Although the look is still very similar to the predecessor, they are no longer covered by a wide ring of LEDs. Instead, the company has inserted a set of outward-facing tracking cameras, much like the ones on the outside of the glasses.

Meta announced the pre-order of Quest Pro for October 25th. Pricing starts at US$1,499, equivalent to R$7,930 in direct conversion. There is no release date for the device in Brazil.