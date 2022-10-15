R$ 25 coupon on PayPal is back; know if you can receive – Tecnoblog

Admin 46 mins ago

How about ending the week with R$25 on PayPal to pay for Uber, buy a new game on Nuuvem or pay a boleto? Yes, one of the darling coupons of finds is back and valid until October 31st. And if you’ve recently received an email from PayPal, don’t ignore it. It could be the notice that your account is eligible to use the coupon! 🥳

Source link

