R$ 25 coupon on PayPal is back; know if you can receive – Tecnoblog

How about ending the week with R$25 on PayPal to pay for Uber, buy a new game on Nuuvem or pay a boleto? Yes, one of the darling coupons of finds is back and valid until October 31st. And if you’ve recently received an email from PayPal, don’t ignore it. It could be the notice that your account is eligible to use the coupon! 🥳

According to the platform, only customers who have been notified by email will be able to take advantage of the R$ 25 coupon on PayPal. To add the credit to the wallet, simply click on “Save offer” and log in. The value of the voucher must appear below the PayPal payment methods in the “offers” section. After redeeming, you will have 10 days to spend this amount as you prefer.

Also, it’s worth checking that the coupon doesn’t appear even if you see a message warning that your account is ineligible. This is because, in previous actions, this message has already appeared and the user still receives the voucher in the account. But be careful not to miss the deadline.

PayPal is a digital platform used as an internet payment method. Until July of this year, it still had the “balance” function, which was discontinued. Now, to use PayPal you need to have a credit or debit card registered in the account. Then, you can pay for services or make purchases at stores that accept this form of payment, such as Uber and 99. It is also possible to receive transfers via PayPal.

