Referee who did not score a penalty for Corinthians against Flamengo whistles Botafogo x Internacional

Four days after failing to score a clear penalty for the Corinthians against Flamengo in the first leg of the final Brazil’s Cup, Braulio da Silva Machado (Fifa-SC) is already scheduled for the weekend round of the Brazilian championship. it will beep Botafogo x InternationalSunday, at 6 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium.

Braulio was the center of attention in the final when he didn’t give the penalty in an open arm touch, leo Pereira, from Flamingo. In addition, it did not expel João Gomeswho could have received the second yellow card. The curious thing is that the video referee of the Copa do Brasil final, Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC), will also play in Botafogo x Internacional. He defined the non-marking of the penalty, saying that the ball hit Léo Pereira’s belly (which the CBF denied).

Braulio da Silva Machado refereed four games for Botafogo in 2022. A 3-0 victory over Ceilândia in Brasília, a 1-1 draw with Juventude and a 1-0 defeat for Coritiba and a 1-0 defeat for América-MG .

📋 See the referee scale:

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (FIFA-SC)

Assistant referee 1: Kleber Lucio Gil (FIFA-SC)

Assistant referee 2: Luanderson Lima dos Santos (BA)

Fourth referee: Felipe da Silva Goncalves Paludo (RJ)

Field Analyst: Edilson Soares da Silva (RJ)

Video referee: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

THEVAR: Charly Wendy Straub Deretti (FIFA-SC)

VAR Observer: Marcos Andre Gomes da Penha (ES)