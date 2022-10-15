Renato talks about Douglas Costa, probable lineup and more

The latest from Grêmio is coming to keep you well informed about the main news of Tricolor this Friday (14), with the press conference of coach Renato Portaluppi, who answered about Douglas Costa, the probable lineup of Grêmio against Bahia and more .

Arena decision: arbitration for Grêmio x Bahia is defined

Renato opened the game on Douglas Costa at Grêmio

In concentration for the next match in Série B of the Brazilian Championship, against Bahia, on Sunday (16), in a confrontation valid for the 35th round of the national tournament, coach Renato Portaluppi spoke today (14), after Grêmio’s training in the morning. .

Asked about a possible return of Douglas Costa, who has been with the Los Angeles Galaxy, from the United States, since the beginning of 2022, Renato was vehement, saying that it is all just rumors created by the press. According to the coach, it is a lie that the player is talking to return to Immortal, as the gaucho club is experiencing a moment of uncertainty about its return to Serie A and its future president.

“Douglas Costa is a great player. Any name that has been in the press has nothing to do with next year. Any name linked from outside is a lie,” said the coach.

Latest from Grêmio: probable team against Bahia

In Grêmio’s last match in Serie B 2022, many doubts arose about positions in the starting lineup. The draw against Londrina in the 34th round tasted like defeat due to the goal conceded at the end of the match, a fact that resulted in a meeting between Renato and the squad during the week.

After six days of training, with many tests and uncertainties in the midst of activities, coach Renato Portaluppi defined the probable Grêmio to face Bahia in direct confrontation for Série B with the following lineup:

Renato would have talks to repatriate great villain of relegation

Brenno (Grando); Léo Gomes, Pedro Geromel, Bruno Alves and Diogo Barbosa; Thiago Santos, Villasanti and Thaciano; Biel, Guilherme and Diego Souza.

Another possibility would be the maintenance of Lucas Leiva in the Grêmio team. In this scenario, Tricolor would go to the field with:

Brenno (Grando); Léo Gomes, Pedro Geromel, Bruno Alves and Diogo Barbosa; Thiago Santos, Villasanti and Thaciano (Lucas Leiva); Biel, Guilherme (Thaciano) and Diego Souza.

New deadline for returning to Campaz

In the current season, Grêmio has suffered from the high number of casualties in the squad due to injuries of the most diverse degrees and complexities. In view of this, Tricolor was without some important players throughout the journey, which made the team’s maturation process difficult, as well as fitting. One of them is Campaz, who remains in the medical department, but already has a new return forecast.

The Colombian suffered an injury in the confrontation against Vasco, for the 29th round of Serie B 2022. He felt pain at the beginning of the match and had to be replaced by Thaciano, who scored a few minutes after he stepped on the lawn.

Campaz underwent imaging tests and was diagnosed with a grade 2 injury to his right hamstring. A month later, the midfielder, who has no defined future at the club, prepares for the final matches of Tricolor Gaucho in the second division.

In the process of recovery, the midfielder returned to doing light runs and exercises in the supplementary field at CT Presidente Luiz Carvalho. Last Monday (10), the 22-year-old started the period of physical rehabilitation and has undergone some tests. Given this, it seems that the young man is close to being handed over to the physical trainers of the Immortal Tricolor.

Grêmio summons the crowd with an emotional video; check out

With all this process, the athlete has his return marked. On October 23, Grêmio will go to Recife to face Náutico, at Estádio dos Aflitos, a place well known by a large part of Grêmio fans. Jaminton Campaz should be one of the options for Renato Portaluppi in the confrontation that can seal Tricolor’s access to the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A.