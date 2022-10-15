RG Digital: Find out in which states it is already available and how to install it on your cell phone

At the beginning of this year, the Federal Government announced the issuance of the new ID. The changes made to the document provide more practicality and security for citizens. Some of the biggest changes are about joining the number of the CPF to the RG and release of the digital RG.

However, despite the digital ID been made available since August of this year, not all states in the country have already adapted to the new feature.

Which states are already issuing the new document?

The new document can now be issued and downloaded on mobile in the following states:

Sao Paulo;

Rio de Janeiro;

Federal District;

Goiás;

For;

Alagoas;

Paraíba.

How to install the new RG?

First, to download the Digital ID, it is necessary that the new version of the physical document is issued. However, as already mentioned, not all states have already enabled the new version.

To use the RG Digital, the citizen must download the document application, which is available for Android and iOS systems. Remembering that, when downloading the app, the citizen must enter the acronym of their state in the search.

Check where to download the app:

After downloading, the citizen must follow the application step by step and scan the QR Code, which is in the physical document, take a selfie photo and create their registration to use the digital version of the document.

Changes in the new ID

Check out the main changes of the RG:

Document authentication through the QR Code;

Mandatory biometrics (person’s fingerprint);

Identification if the holder is an organ donor or not;

The citizenship of the citizen will be stated;

Adoption of the international standard code MRZ (same code as in passports);

Presence of blood group and RH factor in the document;

Exclusive use of the Individual Taxpayer Registration number ( CPF );

); Standardization of the Identity Card for the entire national territory.