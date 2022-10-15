Richarlison donates 10% of salary to help institute that houses people undergoing cancer treatment

Tottenham striker and Brazilian national team gets more and more involved in social issues

highlight of tottenham and gives Brazilian Team, richarlison lives a moment of protagonism in world football. Outside the four lines, the Brazilian continues to put on a show, scoring a true goal of solidarity.

Currently, Richardson allocate 10% of your salary to help charities. The money is the result of a partnership with a businessman to defray the expenses of the support house Father Roberto Lettieri Institutewhich helps cancer patients who are treated at the Hospital do Amor in Barretos.

“A lot of people don’t know. In Brazil I have a house in Barretos where there is a cancer hospital. There’s a house there to help people who don’t have the money to stay there. So there they have free food, everything is free. 10% of my salary goes there to help these people.”

Five years ago, Richarlison visited the ex-wife of the then businessman receiving treatment at the hospital, a reference in the fight against cancer in Brazil, especially in children. Since then, he has started to help the institution that provides accommodation and food for people who come from all over the country to be treated by the ER, but who are unable to pay for a hotel or housing in the city.

It was the first time that ‘Pombo’ revealed that he is donating 10% of his salary, in addition to other charitable activities that the ESPN found out, such as donations on an online crowdfunding platform and the help he gives to the club in his city Nova Venécia that helps more than 100 families in the region.

Richarlison, from Tottenham, next to Geovana, in front of the Chitãozinho Pavilion reproduction

Richarlison’s involvement began after a very important person in his life went through this drama with cancer: Geovana, whom he considers a second mother. Since then, as a way of contributing to the treatment, he decided to invest in the place that receives children who are looking for a recovery.

“In 2017, one of the most important people in my life had cancer and I saw up close his struggle to heal and return to a normal life. Geovana is like my second mother, she is the one who takes care of me every day and does everything to make my days the best possible “.

“She was treated at the Hospital de Amor, in Barretos, which is a reference in cancer treatment in Brazil and serves SUS patients. In return, since that time, I decided to support the Padre Roberto Lettieri Institute, which receives children who are undergoing treatment at Hospital de Amor and its companions, since many people arrive from far away for treatment and are not always able to stay in the city”, said the attacker.

Richarlison keeps photos of the Padre Roberto Lettieri house on his cell phone and proudly shows the children playing in the place and the families eating together. He says he doesn’t used to talk about the donation because he doesn’t do it for the media. The reward comes from seeing the people he helps. But he decided to talk about it to set an example.

“I think it encourages other people to help others. It won’t be missed by me, I do it from the heart.”

Meal being held at Casa Padre Roberto Lettieri, in Barretos, SP reproduction

Luiz Gustavo Bregalda used the house in Barretos recently to receive treatment at the hospital and spoke to ESPN how the location helped you in this period:

“The house played a very important role in my recovery. I had all the support I needed during the period of my treatment and post-surgery, by a very nice team of people, always concerned and willing to help. In addition, the house does a very nice job with the children, who have a special wing and are cared for with great affection”.

“Everyone here has psychological support, housing, food and everything else that is necessary for them to have their well-being preserved and focus only on recovery. It was a very difficult period, which thank God is passing now, but I will be eternally grateful for what all the people here did it for me and my family.”