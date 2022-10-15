Rogério Ceni switches São Paulo against Palmeiras; see the likely lineup

Credit: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

São Paulo ended work to face Palmeiras. The classic from São Paulo is valid for round 32 of the Brazilian Serie A and is scheduled to take place this Sunday (16), from 4 pm, at the Allianz Parque stadium.

According to information from Globo Esporte, the attacking midfielder Alisson contracted pain in his left thigh and became a doubt for the match.

The player felt the discomfort on Friday (14) and, possibly, will be embezzled. In this sense, coach Rogério Ceni has three options to replace the athlete.

Marcos Guilherme and Galoppo are considered the favorites for the spot, but Igor Gomes runs out and can also be chosen.

Right-back Rafinha and defender Léo are suspended. The expectation is that they will be replaced by Igor Vinicius and Ferraresi, respectively.

In this sense, a probable lineup for São Paulo is formed by: Felipe Alves; Igor Vinicius, Miranda, Ferraresi and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Galoppo (Marcos Guilherme or Igor Gomes) and Patrick; Luciano and Calleri.

The probable lineup lists four possible changes in relation to the team that started in the previous game: the 1-0 defeat against Botafogo.

In addition to Rafinha and Léo, the players Wellington and Alisson left the team, being Wellington for a technical option and Alisson for a muscle discomfort.

São Paulo also suffers from injuries. Gabriel Neves, Arboleda, Diego Costa, Nikão, Moreira and Caio are still recovering.

The detail, however, is that some names on the list are more advanced in the recovery. This is the case, for example, of Nikão and Moreira.

The duo returned to training with the squad and can enter the list of players listed by São Paulo coach Rogério Ceni.

However, the former goalkeeper will need to be 100% sure about the physical condition of each professional.

Arboleda, in turn, should not be listed. The Ecuador-born defender also returned to training, but his injury is more serious.

Arboleda tore one of the ligaments in his left ankle and has not played an official match since June.

Punctuation

Tricolor has 14 points and is 12th in the Brasileirão Série A table. Team da Fé needs to win at any cost to remain firm in the dispute for a place in the classification for the preliminary stages of the Copa Libertadores 2023.

The difference in relation to the current 8th place, América-MG, is five points. However, São Paulo has one less game.