Rogério Ceni will punch another knife point at Allianz Parque – 10/15/2022

In 28 minutes, Palmeiras scored two goals and pulverized the advantage built by São Paulo in the 3-1 victory over Morumbi in the Paulista final. Then he would make two more in the second half to close a historic and humiliating 4-0 at Allianz Parque.

Then 12 minutes were enough to open 2 to 0 in the confrontation for the Copa do Brasil. São Paulo got rid of the third penalty missed by Raphael Veiga and managed to reduce the controversial foul inside Gustavo Gómez’s area on Calleri. Sao Paulo took the penalty on penalties, but it was clear that chance protected Ceni’s team that night.

In both, Tricolor do Morumbi tried to play, but failed. It was swallowed up in the state decision and dominated in the round of 16 of the national knockout stage.

Now, a new scenario. Palmeiras virtual champion Brazilian, São Paulo in crisis after the loss of the South American, not to mention the inexhaustible political turmoil of the club.

What will Rogério Ceni do? Logic indicates a more cautious stance, transferring favoritism and protagonism to the other side, admitting inferiority and humbly collecting lines and trying to win in offensive transitions or in a set piece. The team needs to score in the competition, but entering with an open chest seems crazy.

The São Paulo coach doesn’t have many options in a short-lived and without confidence squad. But everything indicates that he will go to the rival stadium with a formation very similar to that of the South American final. Without Léo, suspended along with Rafinha, he should opt for Miranda and Ferraresi in the defense.

In addition, Igor Vinícius and Reinaldo on the sides and, from the middle to the front, the same lineup as Córdoba. Offensive quartet formed by Alisson, Patrick, Luciano and Calleri, plus Rodrigo Nestor. Only Pablo Maia protecting the defense. Will you try to play again?

Abel Ferreira will not have Ron suspended. It is likely that Merentiel, the signed striker who has given better answers this season, will be chosen. To be activated by Mayke and Dudu on the ends and Gustavo Scarpa on the inside. Presence in the area to receive the crosses in the most likely initial pressure alviverde.

It can work out very well against a São Paulo that seems without strength and should not have a weapon in its strategy to resist in the opponent’s territory. Again, you will have luck. But losing 2-1 in the previous best-case scenario is not enough this time. Ceni should understand the context and adapt. But apparently, he’s going to give Allianz another knife-edge punch.