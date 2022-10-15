Rueda calls executives frustrated entrepreneurs; association rebates

Abex (Brazilian Association of Football Executives) countered the president of Santos today (14), in an official note. Andres Rueda said the executives became “frustrated businessmen”.

The statement was made in an interview for GE’s “Hoje sim” podcast, and it caught badly in the midst of football. Peixe hasn’t had a boss in the department since August, when he fired Newton Drummond.

“What are the roles and what does an executive director of football do? It’s not clear to anyone. The best definition I’ve had, and I’m not going to say who it was, is what director of football became the frustrated businessman. does a football director? Ah, he sets up the logistics. Wow, all clubs have an area responsible for logistics, which sees flights, hotels and such things”, said Rueda, on the podcast.

“Is the football director the guy who creates a good atmosphere in the dressing room with the players? Gee, you hardly have a football director who gets along well in the dressing room”, he added.

Abex explained the functions of the football executive and warned that the most winning clubs have this professional on their staff.

“We clarify for everyone who is interested in the subject that a football executive is the professional who works in the entire management of the departments within a club, whether in supervision, management, execution, logistics or any of the most diverse areas. that makes up the structure of a football club. It is up to the football executive to make sure that all areas talk to each other internally and have good functioning, since this is essential for the success of any club”, he explained.

“In the last major titles won in Brazilian football and in South America, the presence of good work by professionals in this area is evident, making their importance within the clubs clear”, he concluded.

Santos, even after this statement by president Andres Rueda, is looking for a football executive in the market. Peixe is also looking for a coach for 2023. Orlando Ribeiro, from under-20, will be in charge until the end of the Brazilian Championship.