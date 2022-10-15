Russia threatens to use ‘all kinds of weapons’ if West crosses ‘red lines’

— The most important thing: don’t corner your interlocutor, or even your opponent. You must not cross these lines, these red lines, as the Russians say,” he said. “Russia has clearly defined its position: God forbid, but if there is an attack on her territory, Russia will be able to use all necessary types of weapons.
He was referring to threats made by Putin and Kremlin allies that Moscow could use its atomic arsenal, the largest on the planet, to protect what it considers its territory. The warnings intensified after the counteroffensive that Kiev has carried out since August, the best moment for Ukrainians in months of conflict.
In response, Putin announced the partial mobilization of some 300,000 reservists and pro-Moscow officials called referendums on the annexation of the territories of Kherson and Zaporijia in the south, as well as Luhansk and Donetsk in the east. With results questioned internationally, the votes gave a massive victory for annexation.
Putin confirmed the incorporation in a major ceremony at the end of September in Moscow, despite the fact that the four regions, which together account for about 15% of Ukrainian territory, are experiencing active conflicts – in Kherson, even, civilians were instructed by the Kremlin to evacuate from the region. On Wednesday, Putin’s maneuver was condemned by a resolution at the UN General Assembly.
There are fears, however, that Putin will use Ukrainian attacks on the annexed territories as a pretext for using strategic atomic weapons. The equipment is of lower power and range than traditional modern weapons, but it would still be a breach of the status quo, as no atomic weapons have been used since the US dropped the two bombs on Japan in 1945, at the end of World War II. world.
Since the beginning of the conflict, Belarus, whose economy is viscerally linked to that of Russia, has served as a fulcrum for the Russian invasion, through the deployment of troops used in ground advances and the use of the territory to launch missiles against Ukraine. . Despite this, Minsk has not provided troops or resources for direct use in the conflict, and Lukashenko apparently has no say in decisions coming from Moscow.
The Belarusian leader also said he had put his country into what he called a heightened alert stage for terrorist attacks due to “attacks on its border”. The change, he said, is related to the creation of the joint military force with Moscow amid ‘deterioration’ at the borders.
Announced on Monday, the lack of details about the size or purpose of the initiative generated a lot of speculation. In the face of criticism, Belarusians said only that the military force is “purely defensive” and denied having plans to actively participate in the conflict in the neighboring country.
With 9.3 million inhabitants, Belarus borders Russia, its main ally, in the east, with Ukraine in the south, and with European Union (EU) and NATO members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia in the west.