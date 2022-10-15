Russia threatens to use ‘all kinds of weapons’ if West crosses ‘red lines’

In response, Putin announced the partial mobilization of some 300,000 reservists and pro-Moscow officials called referendums on the annexation of the territories of Kherson and Zaporijia in the south, as well as Luhansk and Donetsk in the east. With results questioned internationally, the votes gave a massive victory for annexation.

Putin confirmed the incorporation in a major ceremony at the end of September in Moscow, despite the fact that the four regions, which together account for about 15% of Ukrainian territory, are experiencing active conflicts – in Kherson, even, civilians were instructed by the Kremlin to evacuate from the region. On Wednesday, Putin’s maneuver was condemned by a resolution at the UN General Assembly.

There are fears, however, that Putin will use Ukrainian attacks on the annexed territories as a pretext for using strategic atomic weapons. The equipment is of lower power and range than traditional modern weapons, but it would still be a breach of the status quo, as no atomic weapons have been used since the US dropped the two bombs on Japan in 1945, at the end of World War II. world.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Belarus, whose economy is viscerally linked to that of Russia, has served as a fulcrum for the Russian invasion, through the deployment of troops used in ground advances and the use of the territory to launch missiles against Ukraine. . Despite this, Minsk has not provided troops or resources for direct use in the conflict, and Lukashenko apparently has no say in decisions coming from Moscow.