Sampdoria seeks reserve sidelined by Rogério Ceni and São Paulo should not hamper negotiations, says portal

Sao Paulo

In addition to the Genoa Club, another Italian team has also signaled interest in the athlete.

Rafael Leitao

Per Rafael Leitao

Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF
Rafael Leitao

the São Paulo is already moving to configure the cast that must face the 2023 season. Between market desires and renewals, the Tricolor do Morumbi also need to define who will leave the Club. This Friday (14), the portal Torcedores, brought a possible low for the next year.

According to the portal’s investigation, goalkeeper Jandrei has chances of being traded, as two European clubs have aroused interest in the archer who lost space in the team coached by Rogério Ceni. The player has a contract until the end of 2023, however, he ended up in the reserve of Felipe Alves, another goalkeeper who has not been pleased.

Behind the scenes, Jandrei’s departure is taken for granted and the Club can take advantage of the interest of Cremonese and Sampdoria, Italian football teams that are studying the signing of the goalkeeper. Sampdoria is more advanced, as it contacted the athlete’s staff, but the proposal is still below what the archer intends.

Jandrei arrived at Morumbi in January 2022 and played in 43 games with Manto Tricolor. According to the Torcedores portal, the goalkeeper earns BRL 200,000, in addition to BRL 100,000 in gloves and image rights, which totals BRL 300,000 per month.

