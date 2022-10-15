Samsung 50 inch TV: 6 4K models to watch with quality | Which one to buy?

Choosing a Samsung TV may not be an easy task, as the manufacturer offers several models with different technologies. Whether to watch the World Cup, or to watch favorite movies and series, the 50-inch models can be a good option. The Korean manufacturer offers several models of smart TV with 4K resolution in the Brazilian market.

Among the options, it is possible to highlight the Samsung BEAHVGGXZD with LED screen, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection technology, which costs from R$ 2,429. For those looking for more robust models, the Samsung 50Q80A has a Quantum 4K processor and QLED technology for an approximate investment of BRL 3,894. Know the details.

🔎How to choose the perfect TV for 2022? Check out 7 tips

1 of 7 Samsung 50-inch TV models have different technologies — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung Samsung 50-inch TV models have different technologies — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

Which Smart TV to buy? Ask your questions in the TechTudo Forum

The first item on the list is a smart LED TV that has a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection. 4K HDR10+ image promises better sharpness and color enhancement of images. The processor is Crystal, which claims to improve the performance of films and series. The item measures 24.9 x 111.6 x 71.3 cm, in addition to the National Energy Efficiency Label (ENCE) A+ and a 12 months direct with the manufacturer. Comes with remote control and instruction manual.

On the Amazon page, the TV is rated 4.7 out of 5. Consumers praise the quality of the product and the ease of installation and configuration. However, there are some complaints about the sound being too low. The cheapest model on the list is available for purchase at prices starting at R$2,429.

Pros: ease to configure

ease to configure Cons: complaints about sound

2 of 7 Samsung BEAHVGGXZD is a model with a Crystal 4K HDR10+ processor — Photo: Playback/Amazon Samsung BEAHVGGXZD is a model with a Crystal 4K HDR10+ processor — Photo: Playback/Amazon

This model features the Air Slim design, which offers an elegant device that is only 2.5 cm thick. The 4K images also have Dynamic Crystal Color technology, for purer and more real colors with contrast enhancement, in order to favor the feeling of depth. The HDR system increases the range of light levels on the TV. For sound, the device comes with 3D technology with the promise of more immersion, in addition to adaptive audio, which adapts to the environment. The processor is Crystal 4K, so all images are transformed into the closest to UHD images.

For gamers, the TV 50BU8000 brings the Motion Xcelerator, which promises more fluidity in the scenes. The built-in Smart Hub suggests content based on how you use the TV, while the SolarCell remote is made from recyclable material and recharges with solar energy. Also, it is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Bixby virtual assistants. On the Amazon website, it is rated 5 out of 5 with many praise for the product. It can be found for sale for values ​​from R$ 2,600.

Pros: solar powered remote control

solar powered remote control Cons: no Bluetooth connection

3 of 7 Samsung 50BU8000 Smart TV with AirSlim design — Photo: Playback/Amazon Smart TV Samsung 50BU8000 with AirSlim design — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

The third model on the list is a TV with thin bezels and a cable-free look. It has a Crystal 4K processor, which converts all images to the closest possible resolution. The screen is LED and has an aspect ratio of ‎‎16:9. For voice control, the TV has the possibility to choose between Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant assistants.

In terms of connectivity, the device offers ‎Bluetooth, USB, Ethernet and HDMI inputs. The TV also allows you to mirror your smartphone with just one touch, while the remote control recognizes all TV-compatible devices and controls them as well. The sound has a power of 20 Watts and Dolby Digital Plus feature, for more immersion. On Amazon, it scores 4.7 out of 5 stars, with consumer praise for the image quality and ease of installation. It can be purchased for values ​​from R$ 2,819.

Pros: cable free look

cable free look Cons: does not have a smart light sensor

4 of 7 Samsung UN50AU7700GXZD with cable-free look — Photo: Playback/Amazon Samsung UN50AU7700GXZD with cable-free look — Photo: Playback/Amazon

The Samsung 50Q60B features a QLED panel, a quantum dot technology that promises long-lasting brightness and color and a ten-year smudge-free warranty on the screen. Another technology present is Quantum HDR, for more realistic, detailed and sharp images. Still according to the manufacturer, the sound accompanies the objects in the scene and provides a cinema experience. The design of the handset is AirSlim.

The processor is Quantum Lite, which guarantees high image processing. For gamers, it brings the Motion Xcelerator feature and a game menu, which allows you to make adjustments to improve your matches. It comes with a SolarCell remote control and allows height adjustment on the base. Interested parties need to pay around R$ 3,455. On Amazon, it has a rating of 5 out of 5, with praise for the image quality and fine design, with no negative reviews at the time of publishing the text.

Pros: Quantum Lite processor

Quantum Lite processor Cons: price above other models of the same size

5 of 7 Samsung 50Q60B with QLED technology — Photo: Playback/Amazon Samsung 50Q60B with QLED technology — Photo: Playback/Amazon

The 55Q65B features a QLED display and Quantum HDR technology. It also has Film Mode, noise reduction, 3D sound and Filmaker Mode functions, to watch the film as it was designed by the director. The audio has a power of 20 Watts, with two speaker channels and dual audio support via Bluetooth. The TV comes with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant installed from the factory and easy setup mode. The design has a thin screen and no visible edges.

The model also has the SmartThings function, which turns the TV into an automation center capable of controlling other Samsung smart devices and even creating personalized programming. It is rated 4.8 out of 5 on the Amazon website, with customers who rate it as good value for money but report problems with the audio. The television is found for values ​​that start from R$ 3,699.

Pros: Quantum HDR technology

Quantum HDR technology Cons: reports of audio problems

6 of 7 Samsung 50Q65B has Filmaker Mode and 3D sound — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon Samsung 50Q65B has Filmaker Mode and 3D sound — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

Like the previous models, the Samsung 50Q80A has QLED technology. The processor is Quantum 4K, which uses Artificial Intelligence technology to provide an enhanced viewing experience in near UHD quality on any content. The panel has a frequency of 120 Hz, which should provide fluidity and clear scenes, while the sound accompanies the objects in the scene.

It also has an UltraWide screen and game menu for gamers. The TV has an infinity edge design and can be integrated into the decoration of the environment through the images that are exposed on the screen. It has voice assistants Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant and SolarCell control. It is on sale for prices starting at R$ 3,894. On Amazon, it is rated 5 out of 5, with praise for image quality and fluidity during use.

Pros: native 120 Hz panel

native 120 Hz panel Cons: high price

7 of 7 Samsung 50Q80A uses Artificial Intelligence technology to provide an amazing viewing experience — Photo: Playback/Amazon Samsung 50Q80A uses Artificial Intelligence technology to provide an amazing viewing experience — Photo: Playback/Amazon

with information from Samsung

Best-selling electronics on Amazon Brazil in 2022