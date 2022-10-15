Samsung promotes the exchange of appliances with a discount of up to R$ 3 thousand on the purchase of new ones

Samsung announced this Friday, the 14th, the arrival of a novelty for consumers who use the RE+ reverse logistics program to safely and ecologically dispose of washing machines, washer and dryers, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners and others. brand home appliances. In a statement posted on its website, the company points out that consumers can return their old equipment and receive a discount coupon that can be used in e-commerce in the purchase of new products with vouchers, which can reach R$ 3 thousand according to the item sent.

According to Samsung, this novelty is available in the online store and can be used by consumers who intend to invest in a South Korean appliance through the recycling program. This offer is valid from October 15th to December 31st, 2022 or while supplies last — the discount is limited to one use per CPF. To participate, simply access the page of the products covered and click on the chatbot located on the right side of the page, then simply fill out a form to withdraw the old product and accept the terms and conditions of the program. Subsequently, the coupon will be sent to purchase a new product.

RE+, Samsung’s reverse logistics program, has been in Brazil since 2016 and offers the possibility of proper disposal of unused electronic waste. Small products, such as headphones, chargers and smartphones, can be discarded in the collection urns at Samsung stores, spread throughout Brazil. “The new action provides consumers with greater awareness about proper disposal, in addition to the opportunity for them to purchase more economical and efficient products”, says Helbert Oliveira, Director of the Home Appliances Division at Samsung Brazil.

