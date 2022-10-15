Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why Sex Scene With Joaquin Phoenix Was One Of The Most “Disgusting” She’s Ever Filmed: “So Bizarre”

What happened here? Scarlett Johansson opened up about a very challenging time in her career. This Thursday (13), the actress told how it was strange and uncomfortable to record a specific sex scene, in which she played opposite Joaquin Phoenix. The two starred in the movie “She”, in 2013, in which Scarlett played Samantha, an artificial intelligence program.

In an interview with Dax Shepard for the “Armchair Expert” podcast, Johansson revealed how “strange” and “bizarre” was the audio recording of her sex scene with Phoenix, in which she had to fake an orgasm. “We tried to do it in one go, and he was, like, shaken. He was so upset about it. He left the studio. he needed a break“, it started.

The 37-year-old star said the filming of the scene was very bizarre. “You don’t ever want to hear your own voice. And you definitely don’t want to hear what you sound like when you orgasm”, pointed out. Scarlett then added: “You definitely don’t want to hear what you sound like when you have a fake orgasm. yuck! It’s so disgusting. it was so bizarre”. Listen in full:





The 2013 film “She” follows the life of Theodore, a lonely writer played by Phoenix, who installs a new computer operating system, designed to suit his every need. But the author falls in love with the voice of this show, a sensitive and intuitive entity named Samantha, played by Johansson. On the podcast, the actress explained that doing the recording work was extremely exhausting: “We shot this movie in its entirety 40 or 50 times”.

Scarlett told how the production director, Spike Jonze, built a very restricted voice box, in which the artist felt trapped, and used a metaphor, comparing the restrictions on the character’s voice to a small broom closet. “It was so bizarre, it was one of the most challenging jobs I’ve ever done“, said. She added that sometimes the director focused on her: “It was really very difficult because Spike is very demanding and it was something that was so tender, every moment had to be so impactful.”.

