See the main changes that 5G has brought

the arrival of 5G is one of the most talked about things nowadays, this happens because the long delay for the launch made people very anxious about its arrival. In addition, this technology promised to be a milestone that will revolutionize the way we deal with connectivity, providing numerous innovations. Keep reading to check out 3 changes of relevance due to the fifth generation.

Anxiety for 5G

With all these promises before its launch, 5G ended up conquering the public even before its arrival. He arrived earlier in other countries such as the United States and South Korea, but his arrival in Brazil took place months later. It is currently present in only a few cities in Brazil, and in municipalities with up to 30,000 inhabitants, the expected arrival date is only in July 2029.

Because of this, it will not replace the internets already present here, not even 4G, as it will not yet be available to everyone. Even though 5G has already gone through all the negotiation phases, the implementation phases everywhere will still take years, which makes 5G take even longer to become a reality in the daily lives of Brazilians.

Main changes that 5G promises

Check out the most relevant changes now:

lower latency

5G ensures that information will travel much faster, thus decreasing latency. That is, that delay in audio and video calls over the internet will never happen again.

Internet of Things: Everything connected

Another change is that 5G promises to connect numerous devices at the same time. Therefore, it will be possible to connect various electronic devices such as: refrigerator, television and lighting inside the house.

Very high speed connection

The internet connection that 5G will provide for those who will have access to it is out of this world, as 5G promises to be 100 times faster than the 4G that most people are used to. If people were already satisfied with the speed of 4G, with 5G they will never complain again.

After the launch of 5G in most Brazilian capitals, information also emerged that 5G is bad for health. And this is one of the main existing myths in relation to this technology, because even if there is radiation emitted by the antennas of the new connection band, it is insufficient to cause any kind of change in us.