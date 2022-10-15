Sony Alpha A6400 4k Digital Camera with super discount on AliExpress: it’s 41% off; check out

Compact size and high performance in image production is what you get when purchasing the Sony Alpha a6400 4k Mirrorless digital camera. At the AliExpress you can buy it at a super discount! It’s 41% off, which makes it cost only R$4,852.37, divided into up to four times.

The Japanese giant has equipped the Sony Alpha a6400 with enhanced, fast and accurate capture, with continuous shooting of up to 11 Fps at 24.2 MP and multiple film modes such as time-lapse, slow-motion videos and more.

It makes it possible to record 4K UHD Movie (3840 x 2160), with fast and stable hybrid autofocus, thanks to the updated Fast Hybrid AF technology, which keeps the image in smooth and constant focus.

The accompanying lens, the E PZ 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS, provides a 24-75mm equivalent focal length range.

It also has a 3” touchscreen and, according to the manufacturer, the device was built to withstand different weather conditions.

It is worth remembering that prices can be changed at any time, depending on the dollar exchange rate or the number of items reserved for this offer. The product can also be taxed by the Federal Revenue when arriving in Brazil.

