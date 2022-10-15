Soundcore launches in Brazil the A40 phone from the Space line with ANC, autonomy for 50 hours and more

Soundcore launched in Brazil this month the A40 headset from the Space line with interesting specifications, focus on cost-effectiveness and features that equip premium category headsets. Like other models of the brand, this recently announced version also features an in-ear format with anatomical design and wireless connectivity. The A40 comes equipped with 10 mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.2 ensuring good sound quality and pairing with your smartphone, tablet, laptop or compatible devices. Among the features that stand out is active noise cancellation with Adaptive ANC technology, a function that analyzes ambient sounds in real time and adjusts the strength of noise reduction processing depending on the situation.

Ahead, the company highlights that users can install the HearID app (Android and iOS) to customize the sound experience through profiles linked to the headphones. In addition to these features, the Space A40 also boasts good battery life with up to 50 hours of useful life using energy from the earphones and charging powerbank. In conjunction with this, Anker has introduced fast charging support, enabling up to 4 hours of continuous playtime — varies by volume — with just 10 minutes in the case. Wireless charging is supported by placing the earbuds over a Qi charging station or via USB-C.

According to information from the manufacturer, the A40 Space can be purchased between October 17th and 21st for R$ 497.54, corresponding to a 10% discount on the price of the product sold by Aliexpress — the headphones will only be available by import and Customs fees may apply! To save even more with the order, you can check if there are store coupons available in the cart.

