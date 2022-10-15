State shooting club is suspected of transferring arsenal to organized crime

The arrest of bricklayer Narciso Chamorro, 32 years old, on the 5th of this month, in Moreninhas, in Campo Grande, triggered an investigation by the Federal Police in Mato Grosso do Sul that aims to dismantle a scheme for transferring weapons legally acquired through from collectors, marksmen and hunters (CACs) to organized crime.





The weapons, according to an investigation by the Federal Police to which Correio do Estado had access, may be being passed on to gangs specializing in crimes of great offensive potential, such as bank robberies and also for the practice of the so-called domination of cities, known as “new cangaço”.





This Friday (14), the Federal Police continued the investigation, which began with the arrest of Narciso in the act, and triggered Operation Ópla, which served seven search and seizure warrants in Campo Grande and Maracaju.





The operation had the support of the Brazilian Army and carried out search and seizure warrants at a shooting and hunting club in the Capital.





The Federal Police found three 9mm Glock pistols, four 7.62mm rifles and hundreds of ammunition, ninja caps, Civil Police vests, shooting club, among other items.





Chamorro, who is now in preventive detention, told the Federal Police when he was arrested that, despite not being a sports shooting practitioner or having never participated in any sporting shooting competition, he likes to hunt wild boar.





The bricklayer has a CAC certificate, which he took at the time he worked for Rodrigo Donovan, owner of the Golden Boar hunting club, as stated in the arrest warrant issued by the Federal Police.





Chamorro told the police that he met Rodrigo Donovan approximately 1 year ago, when he carried out a work for him, in the city of Maracaju.

At the time of the act, earlier this month, the Federal Police seized Chamorro’s car, a GM





Corsa in poor condition, which was parked near Jacques da Luz Park, and later, at his house, three Glock 9mm pistols, all from Generation 4, two of them equipped with a “burst kit” (one of them with the numbering scratched off), and six Glock pistol magazines.





Four Imbel brand rifles, model IA2, were also seized, three of which had a serial number and one had the number scratched off.





With the bricklayer, who says he took the CAC registration with Rodrigo Donovan, the Federal Police also seized three ballistic vests with the inscription “Civil Police”.





The materials are bulletproof, and the suspicion is that they could be used in simulation of police operations. Five balaclavas (ninja headdresses) were still found.





The Federal Police also seized 116 9mm ammunition, 80 7.62mm rifle ammunition, a gold necklace, 16 7.62mm rifle magazines, a cap from the Golden Boar Hunting Club, of which Rodrigo Donovan is a member. considered the owner, in addition to some documents of the weapons and box of ammunition.





When he was arrested earlier this month, Chamorro told federal police that a person who identified himself by the initials “RD” would advise him on where the weapons would be delivered. For this service, he would receive a payment of R$2 thousand in cash upon delivery.





In the arrest warrant for the weapons, vests, cap, ammunition and other materials that were with Chamorro, there was a document in the name of Rodrigo Donovan de Andrade, whose address was the city of Maracaju.





In research on social networks, Correio do Estado found several activities of the Golden Boar Hunting Club in the cities of Campo Grande and Maracaju.

In the interior of the State, it even had a stand at the traditional Sausage Festival.





THEFT AND ASSAULTS





With the act in hand, the Federal Police began a work to deepen the investigation into Rodrigo Donovan de Andrade, and the person who identified himself as RD, who had an intense exchange of messages with Narciso Chamorro.





Reports and criminal records of a man also identified as Rodrigo Donovan de Andrade were found, for the practice of bank robberies in cities in the states of Bahia, Sergipe and Mato Grosso.





“Still during his interrogation, Narciso Chamorro claims that he works for Rodrigo Donovan de Andrade, who, according to him, is the owner of the GOLDEN BOAR shooting and hunting club, and who helped him register as a CAC with the Brazilian Army” , the Federal Police said in an order in which it asked for the extension of Narciso’s preventive detention.





The Correio do Estado called the Golden Boar Hunting Club this Friday afternoon (14). A representative of the place, who asked not to be named, confirmed the Federal Police’s action and stated that “everything will be clarified” and that the place has no involvement with the arrest of Narciso Chamorro.





Subsequently, an employee of the Hunting Club contacted the newsroom to arrange for an official note to be sent about what happened this Friday.

Until the closing of this report, however, the note was not received by our team.





Federal and Army police launched this Friday (14) Operation Ópla, whose aim is to prohibit traffic and illegal trade in weapons such as pistols and rifles diverted from CACs, gunsmiths and shooting clubs.





The weapons would be in the name of oranges, who could be controlled by criminal organizations that command violent crimes, such as attacks on commercial houses and bank branches.





