“Stop blaming women for the problems they face in the job market”, says founder of Girls Who Code – Época Negócios

Activist and writer Reshma Saujani, creator of the organization Girls Who Code (Photo: Disclosure)

With each statement, a new round of applause. Entrepreneur, writer and activist Reshma Saujani was by far the guest to receive the warmest applause in the Indeed FutureWorks, event held on Thursday (13) in New York. She participated in the Level the Paying Field panel alongside Jessica Jensen, Indeed’s Chief Marketing Officer.

The excitement around Reshma makes perfect sense. Founder of organizations Girls Who Code (Girls Who Program) and Mashall Plan for Moms (Marshall Plan for Mothers), she is one of the biggest advocates of women’s rights in the workplace, especially – but not only – in the tech sector.

The bestselling author Courageous Yes, Perfect Noby Ted Talk Teach Girls Bravery (Teach girls to be bravein free translation) and the recent Pay Up – The Future of Women and Work (Time to Pay – The Future of Women and Workalso in free translation), she has been working for ten years to try to reduce gender inequality in companies.

With a law degree, Reshma began her career in the Democratic Party, and rose to prominence as the first Indian-American woman to run for a seat in the US Congress. On visits to schools where only boys studied science and computing, she came up with the idea of ​​creating Girls Who Code. In nine years, the NGO has taught computer and programming fundamentals to more than 500,000 young people.

The devastating effect of the pandemic on women, and especially mothers, prompted her to launch the Marshall Plan for Moms, seeking official measures to support women – especially mothers – in the job market. “Women’s unemployment has grown by 15% during the pandemic, and globally they are losing more than $800 billion in wages,” the activist said during Indeed’s New York event, citing data from her book. Pay Up.

Massacre in the crisis

In her highly acclaimed talk on Indeed FutureWorks, she explained how she created the Marshall Plan for Moms. “I saw how much women were being slaughtered by the crisis, especially those of color. And I realized that there was no support for those who were mothers. Just remember that we are the only country in the western world where there is no maternity leave,” she said.

In Reshma’s opinion, the country penalizes women who decide to have children, as they are forced to return to work 10 days after giving birth – something that many of them simply cannot do, as they have no one to leave the child with. “All companies should have daycare centers”, says the writer. “I don’t understand how this isn’t mandatory,” she says.

When commenting on the case of American tennis player Serena Williams, who declared that she had given up her career because she chose to dedicate herself to her family, the influencer was irritated and raised the tone of the discussion a little. “That wasn’t a choice,” she said. “We need to stop lying to each other, saying that we make choices, when in fact they are imposed on us.”

For Reshna, whoever does this perpetuates the lies told by men in the workplace. “Men teach us that we are the problem, because we are not confident enough, firm enough. ‘Be more proactive in meetings,’ they say. Because my answer to that is, ‘Stop trying to fix women! We are not the problem. It’s you who need fixing,’” she said, to the delight of the Javits Center audience.

Everything in the work environment was designed for men, said the activist – “even the air conditioning, which is always too cold”. After the joke, a reflection. “The way I see it, everything should be built and thought of with the most vulnerable people in mind. The work should be designed for single moms, for women of color, for trans and non-binary people,” she added.

From that point of view, the pandemic may have done humanity a service, says Reshna. “She gave us the opportunity to stop and start over from scratch. But there is still a lot of resistance.” What will the future of work look like? For the founder, after the pandemic, young people started to point the way to a more balanced and inclusive work. “They are saying that the way we worked before is dead. Let him die, please.”

*Marisa Adán Gil traveled at the invitation of Indeed

