The 10 Best Movies of 2022 (Released by Netflix So Far)

If you told young Netflix founders Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph that they would revolutionize the movie business, they might not have imagined the magnitude and impact they would have. Of course, the company was born avant-garde, because it proposed to deliver the rented DVDs to the customer’s home, without having to travel to a video store. However, I doubt the two entrepreneurs knew where they would end up 25 years later. Today, Netflix has not only taken studios out of their comfort zone, but has also changed the way cinema is consumed. As a producer, there are already 439 films made in 7 years, based on Movie Insider data. For 2022, the forecast is for more than 70 original titles. Revista Bula brings a list of some of the best films released this year, so far. Highlights for “Mães Paralelas”, 2022, by Pedro Almodóvar; “Throwing High”, from 2022, by Jeremiah Zagar; and 2022’s “Apollo Ten and a Half: Space Age Adventure” by Richard Linklater.

Parallel Mothers (2022), Pedro Almodóvar Disclosure / Sony Pictures After professional photographer Janis meets Arturo, a forensic archaeologist, in an essay for a magazine, they return to work together digging a mass grave in a village. Soon the two embark on a passionate affair, although Arturo is married. Janis gets pregnant. In the delivery room, she meets Ana, a troubled teenager whose pregnancy is equally accidental. Their friendship continues beyond the walls of the hospital and becomes intimate. Everything changes when Janis discovers that her daughters have been switched at the maternity ward.

Shooting High (2022), Jeremiah Zagar Scott Yamano / Netflix Stanley Beren is a basketball scout who happens to discover Spanish amateur player, Bo Cruz, playing in a park outside Madrid. Seeing in the boy a talent like he hadn’t found in a long time, Stanley sees himself renewed in hopes and decides to take the phenomenon to the United States, without the team’s approval. The two will have to prove, against all odds, that they have what it takes to make it to the NBA.

Apollo 10 and a Half: Space Age Adventure (2022), Richard Linklater In the days leading up to the Apollo 11 moon landing mission, Stan, a 10-and-a-half-year-old fourth-grade student living in suburban Houston, is recruited by two government agents while playing on the playground. He is asked to be a proto-astronaut. The film is loosely inspired by director Richard Linklater’s childhood and imagination during the summer of 1969, when he lived near NASA, and his memories of man’s first landing on the moon.

The Soldier Who Was Not (2022), John Madden Giles Keyte / Netflix In the midst of World War II, Allied forces prepare to take Sicily from the south coast. However, the Nazis discover the plans. Intelligence officers Ewe Montagu and Charles Cholmondelcy are called in to devise a strategy to embarrass Hitler’s soldiers and make them believe that the Allied forces’ target is, in fact, Greece. Inspired by a true story.

RRR — Rise Roar Revolt (2022), SS Rajamouli Disclosure / Netflix Set in 1920s Delhi, Ramaraju and Bheem become close friends without knowing each other’s truth or the intent behind their actions for or against the British kingdom. While Ramaraju is a fierce, hot-blooded young cop, Bheem is innocent and calm. Ramaraju works for the British, but he has been subjected to many humiliations because of the color of his skin. On the other hand, Bheem is from the tribe of Gond and came to Delhi to rescue Malli, kidnapped by the British. Their friendship could change when the truth comes out.

Athena (2022), Romain Gavras K. Kourtrajme / Netflix A young man of Arab origin from the Athena ghetto in France dies under unknown circumstances. Believing him to have been killed by police, three brothers lead their community’s revolt against the authorities seeking revenge. As her older brother, Abdel, who is in the military, struggles to calm rising tensions, the situation escalates and Athena is besieged. A civil war against police begins and the brothers are at the center of it.

Munich: On the Edge of War (2022), Christian Schwochow Frederic Batier / Netflix In 1938, during the Munich Conference, European leaders make an attempt to stop Adolf Hitler from invading Czechoslovakia and starting another global conflict. British civil servant Hugh Legat and German diplomat Paul von Hartmann travel to Munich to attend the meeting. Soon they are tasked with a different mission, which aims to reveal to world leaders, including Neville Chamberlain, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, a confidential document that proves Hitler’s plans to expand German territory. The hope is that Chamberlain does not go ahead with the plan to give the Sudetenland to the German head of state.

Ruby Rescue (2022), Katt Shea Ricardo Hubbs / Netflix Daniel O’Neil adopts the puppy Ruby, saving her from being euthanized. He is a hyperactive, dyslexic soldier who dreams of getting into Rhode Island K9, an elite police academy. Ruby, who is also hyperactive and needs training, ends up inspiring him to persist in his goal. The duo face setbacks on their journey, but with the help of family and community members who support and root for their success, they overcome their challenges together.

The Hidden Agent (2022), Anthony Russo and Joe Russo Stanislav Honzik / Netflix The Hidden Agent is CIA agent Courtland Gentry, codenamed Sierra Seis. He was taken out of a federal penitentiary and recruited by Donald Fitzroy. In the past, Gentry was a skilled ‘death dealer’, but now he’s the target. Lloyd Hansen, a former CIA colleague, begins a global pursuit to destroy him. Gentry will need help, and Agent Dani is ready to defend him.