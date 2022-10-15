The Batman Composer Never Heard Nirvana’s Key Song Before The DC Movie

Batman composer Michael Giacchino reveals he never heard Nirvana’s key song “Something in the Way” before scoring the DC movie.

Despite being an important part of the DC movie, the Batman composer Michael Giacchino reveals that he had never heard Nirvana’s key song from the film before joining. After initially being developed for the DC Extended Universe, the film would move to its own shared universe release, being set in Bruce Wayne’s second year of crime-fighting in Gotham, i.e. as he hunted down the serial killer known as The Riddler. His investigation saw Batman meeting Oswald Cobblepot, better known as The Penguin, and Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman.

Led by Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz and Paul Dano, the Batman garnered widespread critical acclaim and was a box office success, grossing over $770 million against its $200 million production budget. Matt Reeves’ approach to the character not only saw him properly exploring his status as the world’s greatest detective, but also a completely dark, noir atmosphere that harkens back to David Fincher’s beloved. Se7en. One of the key aspects to creating this atmosphere was Nirvana’s 1991 song “Something in the Way”, but as important as it was to the Batmana creative behind the film’s music didn’t know the track before boarding.

In a recent interview with SlashFilmMichael Giacchino reflected on his time putting together the score for the Batman. The DC film’s composer revealed that he had never heard his key Nirvana song “Something in the Way” before working on the film, and that he began writing the song even before Pattinson was cast in it. See what Giacchino said below:

This is really embarrassing, but I didn’t know this song. I didn’t know this song at all. I feel like an old man saying he didn’t know. Of course, now I know. At the time of writing, I had no idea. I didn’t know. It was eternal luck that these two could, somehow with a few tweaks, live together for the trailers the way they did. It worked very well. It wasn’t something planned in advance, it was kind of, I wrote this topic after talking to [director Matt Reeves] for so long about the script and talking about the characters and all that. The theme was written, I don’t know, two years before the movie was even ready. Matt had this theme before they officially released Robert Pattinson. I mean, it was crazy to have him so soon. It’s rare for that to happen. Everything worked out. It was just serendipity. Batman’s main theme is that dun dun dun, in a way they kind of live together so well.

Why Nirvana’s Music Was Perfect for Batman

Given its history of being written by bandleader Kurt Cobain during a particularly dark period in his life, Nirvana’s “Something in the Way” proved to be paramount for audiences to understand where Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne found himself during the Batman. Despite having Andy Serkis’ Alfred helping him, Bruce considered himself alone in the world, trusting himself as he fought crime in Gotham and keeping himself in a very dark frame of mind while taking revenge for the murders of his parents in Gotham. the city’s underworld. Given that Giacchino and Reeves were able to make minor adjustments to their score to suit their inclusion, Nirvana’s “Something in the Way” proves to have been the perfect choice to include in the Batman.

After appearing in trailers and the DC movie itself, the Nirvana track soared through the streaming charts, with Spotify reporting a 1200% increase in music and the band themselves following the Batmanlaunch. With Pattinson’s titular hero now in a different mental space heading into development the batman 2, it will be interesting to see which track Reeves chooses to use as his main inspiration for the sequel’s overall tone. Meanwhile, audiences can revisit Nirvana’s beloved music and its suitability for the film’s tone with the Batman streaming on HBO Max.

Source: SlashFilm