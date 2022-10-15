The end of a soap opera we’ve seen before

nba_o_fim_de_uma_novela_que_ja_vimos_antes

In a game in which the Lakers entered the court without Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker, Dennis Schroder and Troy Brown Jr, it was not expected that Friday night would be the easiest and the team ended up embittering its fifth loss. in preseason when being dominated by the Kings 133-86 in Sacramento.

Even with the absences before the match, coach Darvin Ham still entered the court trying to understand how the team would behave with Russell Westbrook in the reserve. The starting lineup consisted of Jones, James, Christie, Beverley and Reaves.

The experiment did not yield much, given that Russ only played for five minutes before leaving in the first period with a left leg injury.

From the way Ham dealt with his formations and with the team already having problems with injuries, we can say that the starting lineup that will enter the court next Tuesday against the Warriors is still an unknown.

However, even with all these problems, we can still take some positive point from this pre-season that makes us believe that we will have a long regular season ahead. On the verge of turning 38 and entering his twenty-first season, LeBron is still the Lakers’ best player at this point. He finished the game with 12 points in 18 minutes, leaving the game when the team trailed by 27.

Aside from LeBron with 12 points, no other Lakers player ended the game with double digits in scoring, with Reaves scoring nine, as did Pippen Jr, Huff with eight and Bryant and Swider with seven.

At the end of the day, the Lakers had no answers for De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, showing how much work coach Darvin Ham will have to work to adjust this defense. The Kings were very easy to kill their shots, with the Lakers also allowing many opposing free throws.

The Lakers had to play longer with their traditional centers in Davis’ absence, but neither Damian Jones nor Thomas Bryant fared as well. Jones was bullied by his former teammate Sabonis, and Bryant didn’t seem to have the breath to keep up with the Kings’ pace.

In fact, no one seemed ready to defend what was the best team of the preseason.

Good thing preseason is over, friends. Now the Lakers have four days off before making their regular season debut against the Warriors next Tuesday.

