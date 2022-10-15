The T-6 Texan II, a competitor of the Embraer Super Tucano, reaches 1,000 deliveries

Image: Textron Aviation





Textron Aviation Defense announced on Wednesday, October 12, the delivery of the 1,000th Beechcraft T-6C Texan II aircraft and the achievement of the milestone of 5 million flight hours across the global T-6 fleet.

The model is a direct competitor of the Brazilian Embraer A-29 Super Tucano, disputing several orders with air forces from several countries. However, although many countries use Embraer equipment and it is recognized for its capabilities, it has just over 200 units delivered.

As a curiosity, the following video shows test footage on an unprepared track with the two models:

The thousandth T-6 military flight trainer was delivered to the Colombian Air Force. The fleet of five T-6C Texan II trainers equips Air Combat Command No. 1 (CACOM-1) with its initial roster of Beechcraft T-6C Texan II advanced military training aircraft at Capitan Germán Olano Moreno Air Base in Palanquero, Colombia .

The Beechcraft T-6 Texan II Integrated Training Systems (ITS) global fleet comprises five variants, which were manufactured on an active production line with a Manufacturing Readiness Level (MRL) rating of 10. Are they:

– The T-6A and T-6B aircraft of the Joint Primary Aircraft Training System (JPATS), operated by the United States Air Force and the United States Navy, respectively;

– The T-6C, an exportable military flight trainer;

– The T-6C+, an exportable armed variant of the T-6C; and

– The T-6D, operated by the United States Army.

“Our team has created an integrated training system that is the world’s most advanced and sought-after capability for pilot production – in particular, 4th and 5th generation pilots,” said Tom Hammoor, President and CEO of Textron Aviation Defense LLC.

“Our nation has relied on the T-6 for over 20 years to train its students in flight. Prior to that, the United States relied on the Beechcraft T-34 Turbo Mentor, the Beechcraft T-34 Mentor, and the Cessna T-37 Tweet. This means that every Department of Defense pilot has learned to fly a Beechcraft or Cessna aircraft for nearly 70 years,” added Hammoor.

Image: Textron Aviation

The fleet of 1,000 Beechcraft T-6 Texan II trainers trains pilots in 13 nations and two North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) flight schools. T-6 operators include:

– NATO Flight Training Program in Canada;

– Euro NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program (ENJJPT) at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas;

– US Air Force Aviation Leadership Program;

– US Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Army and Coast Guard;

– Mexican Navy and Mexican Air Force;

– Hellenic Air Force (Greece);

– Argentine Air Force;

– Iraqi Air Force;

– Israeli Air Force;

– Royal Air Force (United Kingdom);

– Royal Canadian Air Force;

– Royal Moroccan Air Force;

– Royal New Zealand Air Force;

– Colombian Air Force;

– Royal Thai Air Force; and

– Tunisian Air Force.

Additionally, the U.S. Air Force recently announced that a 14th nation will acquire the T-6C through a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program, leveraging 2021 and 2022 build partnership capability funds.

With information from Textron Aviation



