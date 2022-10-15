‘The Tale of Halloween 2’: No characters from the original will return for the sequel

Written and directed by Michael Dougherty (‘Godzilla II: King of the Monsters’) in 2007, ‘The Tale of Halloween‘ is a horror anthology that chronicles how the residents of a town are affected by Halloween, including the mysterious deaths of those who do not respect the holiday’s traditions.

Despite not being so popular with the public, the film was highly rated by critics, winning 81% approval at the Rotten Tomatoes.

In addition, the cast has great names, such as Brian Cox, Anna Paquin and Dylan Baker.

A few months ago, Dougherty announced that it is developing a sequel, but don’t expect the aforementioned stars to return.

During an interview for the nerdist, Dougherty confirmed that no original cast members will be in the new film.

Enjoy watching:

“I feel that this project is an approach to the ‘American Horror Story‘, of telling stories with no direct connection to each other. But I don’t intend to bring the same cast in different roles. I prefer to remain consistent with this idea. I don’t plan on bringing anyone from the previous movie, that would bring me down.”

He continued:

“I think it works on ‘AHS’, but I feel like I would be exploiting the cast if we did that. If I’ve learned anything from this experience, it’s all about patience and persistence when it comes to looking for the perfect cast.”

So, are you curious to check out the sequel?

For now, there is still no news about the plot, cast or premiere date.

As the project is in the early stages, updates should be released over the next few months.

Don’t forget to watch: