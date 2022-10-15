“Then I give a discount”; Denílson is hit live by Renata Fan after ‘pinching’ Palmeiras’ situation at Choque-Rei

With only 7 rounds left for the end of the Brazilian Championship, the fans of palm trees is extremely anxious about the possibility of lifting another title, especially because the team led by Abel Ferreira has a 10-point advantage in the lead. However, after staying only in the tie with Atlético-GO, the next opponent will be São Paulo, by Rogério Ceni.

In this Friday’s Open Game (14), Denílson confirmed Verdão’s favoritism, making it clear that Tricolor needs to at least leave with a draw for Allianz Parquesince he is in a difficult situation this season, being eliminated from all knockout competitions and still far from the G-6:

“Palmeiras wants to accelerate the title and manage the advantage of points that it conquered throughout the competition. An extremely difficult game for São Paulo, which is aiming for a pre-Libertadores and for that, it involves adding points or at least a draw in this round. But facing Palmeiras, in addition to the score issue, the guys are playing well and São Paulo will have a complicated mission, I think you have to think about not losing and try at least to draw“he said.

However, contrary to what the commentator said, Renata Fan took the opportunity to point out that despite the bad moment of Tricolor, Ceni and his team continue to give work to Alviverde in all the last Choque-Rei:

“I would say that the last game of Palmeiras, a draw with Atlético-GO, was a slight stumble, but now it has the history of being a classic, and it is an opponent that has been giving work. They say: ‘ah, but they won 4-0 in the Paulista final’, but they lost 3-1 in the first game. Then came the Morumbi game with a turnaround in 5 minutes. And there was also the Copa do Brasil in which São Paulo eliminated Palmeiras, but then I give a discount because there is a lot of controversy in the arbitration”said the presenter.

It is worth remembering that this will be the seventh Choque-Rei of the year: so far, Palmeiras have won 4 and São Paulo only 1.