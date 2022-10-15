Thief breaks into house and is attacked by pitbull; Bandit family asks for death of dog

A man was seriously injured after being attacked by a pit bull in the city of Copoya, Mexico. He jumped a wall to break into the animal’s owners’ house, when he was surprised.

According to the local press, the suspect of trying to rob the residents of the property was identified as José Arbey. During the attack, the dog lacerated the man’s arm, who went into despair and started screaming, waking up the animal’s owners. The police were called.

José Arbey had a partial detachment of the arm and is hospitalized. Now, after the repercussion of the case, the suspect’s family is asking that the pit bull be euthanized. On social media, netizens revolted with the man’s family and came out in defense of the pet.

This week, the authorities decided that there are no arguments to euthanize the animal, as Arbey broke into the house without authorization and the dog was inside the family’s premises, without posing any risk to the outside public.

“This municipality does not include such a situation in its procedure since the aggression took place inside the home and the person entered without authorization. So we don’t find arguments to start a procedure, let alone sacrifice it. The only issue that concerns us is to rule out rabies, but by regulation, once it reaches 10 days after the aggression, we will examine the animal, if it is in ideal conditions, it does not show any symptoms, characteristic of the rabies virus, we end our process” , said the director of Protection against Municipal Sanitary Risk, Alfredo Ruíz Coutiño.