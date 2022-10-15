Timão welcomes Faithful this Monday (17)









It’s the game of life! Next Wednesday (19), Corinthians will face Flamengo in the return match of the 2022 Copa do Brasil final. at Neo Química Arena, open to the public free of charge (with non-perishable food collection), in a big party with Fiel!





To guarantee your participation in this special moment, it is necessary to issue a voucher through the website www.ingressoscorinthians.com (subject to availability). The opening for broadcasts will be this Saturday (15), from 16 pm. Each person may issue a maximum of 3 (three) entries.





All sectors of Neo Química Arena will be open to the presence of the fans. It’s to fill the People’s House, Faithful!





Pay attention to this information to access the open training!

– It is mandatory to have the voucher in hand to enter Neo Química Arena;

– The voucher can be presented in printed or digital version (on the smartphone screen);

– All reservations must be made online, as indicated above;

– There will be no distribution of vouchers physically at Neo Química Arena;

– The gates will open at 2 pm on Monday (17);

– Parking available to the public will be E5, for R$ 60 (subject to availability).

– Tickets are free and this is a great opportunity for Corinthians fans who still don’t know our house. Therefore, we reinforce the request not to buy and encourage the practice of foreign exchange. If you are approached by someone selling their open training ticket, say no and report it!





food collection

Corinthians, through its Social Responsibility and Citizenship Department, takes advantage of this very special occasion to invite Fiel to donate non-perishable food. In partnership with Associação 3 Vielas, all proceeds will be allocated to 15 communities in the surroundings of Parque São Jorge.





We ask that every fan donate 1 kg of non-perishable food within its expiration date. There will be collection points at all public entrance gates of the Neo Química Arena.





Redeeming entries in the SCCP Universe

Users of the SCCP Universe will have the chance to secure their tickets to the Neo Química Arena open training in a special rescue. 500 pairs of vouchers will be made available. Stay tuned for the Timão app!





GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT ACCESS TO NEO QUÍMICA ARENA

– To avoid crowds at the entrance and so that everyone can enjoy the party, we ask that fans arrive at Neo Química Arena in advance;

– We ask fans to favor contactless payment methods (cards) inside the arena;

– We ask for special attention at the moment after the open training, avoiding crowds at the exit gates and waiting in your seat, if necessary, for the opportune moment to withdraw;

– In accordance with the determinations of the State Government of São Paulo and the Municipality of São Paulo, it is not necessary to present proof of vaccination and/or negative tests for Covid-19 at the entrance to the stadium.





Faithful, remember: our lawn makes the difference in Timão’s games of command. Collaborate so that there is no invasion of the field in this open training. We still have games as home team at Neo Química Arena for the Brasileirão 2022, and invading the field will harm the quality of our lawn!





Yours sincerely,

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista.

Tags: Football, Neo Quimica Arena, News

Category(ies): Football, Neo Quimica Arena