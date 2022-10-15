Tire that doesn’t puncture a giant in the segment gets a release date

Even tires are getting technological. Michelin’s newest tire, promise not to have air. Using 3D printing, the technology was introduced by Michelin in 2017, and approved by those who have tried the product. Using a system Puncture Proof Tire Sole (UPTIS), the tire will be available at the end of 2024, when large-scale production of the product will begin. No information on compatibility with wheels already on the market or prices has yet been released.

Visually, the tire resembles the existing ones, with the differential of being hollow on the sides, giving it a unique identity.

Airless tire? How is this possible?

Michelin has not released many details, as the tire is still in the testing phase. The UPTS prototype appeared in 2017, under the name of Vision. At the time, the concept was already the same, tire without air, connected, 3D printed and made with regular rubber and fiberglass. Since then, the company has been improving the project, reaching the current result.

Michelin’s system is similar to tires developed for lunar vehicles (yes, vehicles used in operations on the Moon). Instead of pressurized air, the model has small spokes made of glass-reinforced plastic, which support the tread. Thus, making it puncture proof, eliminating the need for a spare tire.

Promises that UPTIS intends to fulfill

Minimize maintenance time on the tire by reducing levels close to zero.

As it is a renewable material, society will benefit from the reduction of traditional raw material.

Riders who use the tire will feel safer on the road.

Competition for who will innovate first

It is not just Michelin that is working on this innovation, there are other companies in this technological race, one of them is the Japanese Bridgestone, another giant in the segment that presented its airless tire for bicycles in Japan in 2020, which made its debut at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The manufacturer wants to be a pioneer with its model, launching its first airless tires for commercial vehicles, later launching for passenger cars. This should happen by 2023being ahead of Michelin.

Via: Airless tire that does not puncture: Michelin and GM announce the launch of Uptis for 2024, Michelin and GM present a new tire that runs without air and does not puncture Source: Michelin Uptis

