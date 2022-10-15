“Too great risk”; Commentator criticizes Dorival for choosing Flamenco’s titleholder to face Atlético-MG

Flamengo is about to face Atlético Mineiro for another match in the Brazilian Championship. During the last few years, the two teams were responsible for epic duels involving the biggest titles in Brazilian football. However, for this confrontation, the scenario is different.

That’s because in the middle of next week Flamengo will play the second match of the final of the Copa do Brasil, against Corinthians, and with that it should send a team full of reserves to the field against Atlético. the goalkeeper saintsis one of the exceptions for the duel and for commentator Roberto Nazário, from “Pré-Jogo”, from Coluna do Fla, this choice of Dorival is very wrong.

“I already said that in the last game… the goalkeeper has a very high probability of disputing the ball in the small area. At some point, the goalkeeper has to dispute the ball, and a ball with some danger. The Hulk comes, let’s say, from the front. The Hulk looks like a train. And there, the risk is very great (of injury). There is more risk of the goalkeeper getting injured than an attacking midfielder, who can jump, can take his foot“, said the commentator.

Roberto also says that even with the ‘mixed’ team, Fla must give work, as he is receiving the opportunity and wants to show service for 2023: “We have Matheus França up front, as a man of reference. One of the two: either the team will be completely lost, or it will give a ball bath, because everyone is eager to show up, knowing that 2023 is coming“said Nazario.

With that, the team that Dorival should send to the field to face Atlético is: Saints; Guillermo Varela, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Matheuzinho and Victor Hugo; Marinho, Chives and Matheus França. The match starts at 20:30 this Saturday (15).