Use THIS unmissable tip to TURBINE Whatsapp performance

Sometimes WhatsApp closes by itself or starts to crash, making the performance of bad features. However, there is a way to recover the original performance, ensuring that the speed of the interface is efficient again.

See too: How to properly use WhatsApp message on your profile

With simple steps it is possible to reduce the system’s effort regarding the processing of excess information, which occurs due to the frequency of use.

Alternatives that don’t work

When dealing with an instability, some users restart the profile or uninstall and install again, seeking to clean the program.

However, these methods are not effective and can lead to other problems such as loss of files if the backup is not performed correctly. Closing and opening the app multiple times also doesn’t solve the problem which is related to overloading of actions.

After all, why is WhatsApp slow?

You’ve probably noticed that not only the Whatsapp, but other social networks often experience slowdowns. The amount of data generated by notifications, shares and posts ends up overloading the platform, requiring a longer response window. However, always check that what happened is not being caused by the wear and tear of the smartphone itself, evaluating only the cell phone.

Clear cell phone cache

By clearing the cache, you can eliminate saved activities that are no longer used and when they are discarded, it enhances the reading of the app. This is as simple as restarting looking for updates, because just follow a simple step-by-step guide. both in android systemas in iOS, these settings are available and must be activated constantly.

on android

1st Step: in the cell phone’s ”Settings”, access the ”Applications” section and click on ”WhatsApp”.

2nd Step: Select the ”Storage” option and then ”Clear Cache Data”.

on iOS

1st Step: in WhatsApp’s ”Settings”, go to ”Settings”, choosing ”Data and Storage”.

2nd Step: click on ”Storage Usage” and finally, select the files that should be deleted.