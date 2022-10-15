USP is ranked as the best Latin American university in the Times Higher Education ranking | Sao Paulo

For the third year in a row, the University of São Paulo (USP) was ranked as the best Latin American university in the World University Rankings, prepared by the British consultancy Times Higher Education (THE) (see here the general ranking ) .

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The entity was ranked in the group of 201-250 best in the world and equaled with famous institutions in the world, such as University of Waterloo (Canada), University of Surrey (UK), University of Korea (Korea) and Tel Aviv University ( Israel).

Of the five categories of indicators of the World University Rankings, USP was among the 100 best institutions in the world in two: research (74th position) and teaching (88th position).

In all, Brazil has 62 classified institutions. The State University of Campinas (Unicamp) is the second best positioned Brazilian, in the group between 401-500.

RIVER: Discover the ‘Reading Box’, a project by Professor Rose that encourages a love for learning

Discover the ‘Reading Box’, a project by Professor Rose that encourages a love for learning SC: ‘Education changed my life’, says woman who returned to study to be a teacher after cleaning school

Topping the list is Oxford University in first place, followed by Harvard University in second, and Cambridge University and Stanford University tied for third.

Of the top ten positions, seven are from US institutions.

In its 19th edition, the ranking evaluated around 1,800 higher education institutions from 104 countries. The evaluation took into account 13 indicators, grouped into five categories: teaching, innovation, internationalization, research (volume, investment and reputation) and citations (research influence).

World University Rankings

1st university of Oxford – UK

– UK 2nd arvard university – United States

– United States 3rd U university of Cambridge – UK

– UK 3rd S Tanford University – United States

United States 5th assachusetts institute of technology – United States

United States 6ºC alifornia institute of technology – United States

United States 7th rinceton University – United States

United States 8th U university of California, Berkeley – United States

– United States 9th Y ale university – United States

– United States 10th Imperial College London – UK

– UK 201-250U University of São Paulo (USP) – Brazil

Brazil 401-500UState University of Campinas (Unicamp) – Brazil