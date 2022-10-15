Valentina Vieira will be in the new season of ‘Super Chefinhos’ of ‘Mais Você’ next week





‘Mais Você’ celebrates birthday and premieres new season of ‘Super Chefinhos’ next week.

Special program for the 23 years will air on the 17th and, on the 18th, the new season of the culinary reality for children begins

The next week will be one of celebration and news at ‘Mais Você’. On the 17th, to invite the public to get into the festive mood for its 23 years on the air on TV Globo, the program will be a birthday special, the first that Ana Maria celebrates with her grandson, Louro Mané.

On the date, the public will be able to check out a retrospective of the remarkable moments accumulated over the years: memes that “bombed” on the internet, stories that thrilled and amused the public, special guests who were present at the blonde’s breakfast table, who presented an almost incalculable number of recipes to the public. Situations involving the late Louro José will also be shared under the eyes of his son, Louro Mané.

With a specially decorated setting, the program will also feature a surprise message from King Roberto Carlos and the presence of special guests: athletes Medina, Ítalo de Souza and Mineirinho. The reporters and presenters who make up the ‘Mais Você’ team will also be celebrating with Ana Maria: Fabrício Bataglini, Felipe Andreoli, Ivo Madoglio, Ju Massaoka, Luiza Zveiter, Andre Curvello, Cauê Fabiano, Gabi Lian, Mateus Luz, Thiago Simpatia, Valeria Almeida, Jimmy and Patricia Fazan.

And nothing like celebrating with the premiere of the new season of one of the most successful paintings of the morning! On the following day, the 18th, the official anniversary date of the program, a new edition of ‘Super Chefinhos’ will begin, a culinary reality show that shows that age does not matter and that everyone is capable of learning and exploring the wonderful universe of gastronomy.

Over seven days, child actors Valentina Vieira (13 years old), Alana Cabral (15 years old), Alice Palmar (9 years old), Pedro Guilherme (12 years old), Ygor Marçal (9 years old) and João Bravo (13 years old) they will participate in culinary workshops led by different chefs and will always put their skills into practice with great joy, emotion and, of course, delicious food. The thematic tests will not be eliminatory, and the participants will be evaluated day by day by a jury formed by Chef Barbara Verzola and the actress Solange Couto, who will be permanent judges of the competition, in addition to the chef who will give the workshop of the day. In all, there will be four guest chefs, in addition to actor Charles Myara and Ana Maria Braga’s grandson, Louro Mané.

‘Mais Você’ is directed by Vivi De Marco and Frederico de Oliveira. The program airs from Monday to Friday, after the ‘Meeting with Patrícia Poeta’.